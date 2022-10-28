Sources: Funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups

6 injured in shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh 04:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A funeral for the victim of gun violence was disrupted by gunfire on Friday in Pittsburgh.

Five people were shot in Brighton Heights outside of the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes, who was killed Oct. 15 in a gun battle outside of a Sunoco gas station on the North Side.

Multiple people were shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. KDKA

"It was his funeral that was taking place," Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said. "As far as any of the relationships or what might have precipitated this shooting is still under investigation."

Police believe they have a turf battle raging between rival groups who squared off that night at the gas station nearly two weeks ago. Police sources say some people connected to the funeral victim fired shots at rivals on Thursday night in the Spring Hill neighborhood. Those sources say Friday's shooting may have been the latest retaliation in an escalating conflict.

A heavy police presence on the North Side after a shooting. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"We believe there is a dispute that's going on," Ford said. "We're looking into that. ... There will be a strong police presence in the areas of concern that we believe are problem areas, so that we can hopefully prevent anything further from happening at this time."

October 15's shooting shocked the city. Two innocent women waiting for a bus were killed in the crossfire. Police are now alerting the public about this raging conflict.

PHOTO GALLERY: Pittsburgh police swarm North Side after shooting outside church funeral service

"We need to get together and coordinate our efforts, all of the information that we have," Ford said. "so that anything that needs put out, we'll make sure that gets out."