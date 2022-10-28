ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Sources: Funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqbyQ_0iqdekku00

6 injured in shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh 04:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A funeral for the victim of gun violence was disrupted by gunfire on Friday in Pittsburgh.

Five people were shot in Brighton Heights outside of the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes, who was killed Oct. 15 in a gun battle outside of a Sunoco gas station on the North Side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHPP0_0iqdekku00
Multiple people were shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. KDKA

"It was his funeral that was taking place," Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said. "As far as any of the relationships or what might have precipitated this shooting is still under investigation."

Police believe they have a turf battle raging between rival groups who squared off that night at the gas station nearly two weeks ago. Police sources say some people connected to the funeral victim fired shots at rivals on Thursday night in the Spring Hill neighborhood. Those sources say Friday's shooting may have been the latest retaliation in an escalating conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaSWw_0iqdekku00
A heavy police presence on the North Side after a shooting. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"We believe there is a dispute that's going on," Ford said. "We're looking into that. ... There will be a strong police presence in the areas of concern that we believe are problem areas, so that we can hopefully prevent anything further from happening at this time."

October 15's shooting shocked the city. Two innocent women waiting for a bus were killed in the crossfire. Police are now alerting the public about this raging conflict.

PHOTO GALLERY: Pittsburgh police swarm North Side after shooting outside church funeral service

"We need to get together and coordinate our efforts, all of the information that we have," Ford said. "so that anything that needs put out, we'll make sure that gets out."

Comments / 24

Eddie Guerrero
4d ago

that's been happening in LA for a long time, that's why some they got drive through funerals.. or drive through funeral homes..

Reply
4
mike johnson
4d ago

And these people wonder why the rest of society thinks they are savages and jokes

Reply(10)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Gunshot victims show up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters and local hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people are recovering after having been shot and showing up at a Pittsburgh EMS facility and a Pittsburgh hospital.Police say the first victim was dropped off at a Pittsburgh EMS headquarters along Filbert Street in Shadyside. Medics took the man to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the shooting happened in McKeesport and McKeesport Police are handling the investigation.A short time later, according to police, another man showed up at a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police are unclear as to where the shooting occurred, but say it's not believed to have taken place in the city.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in Mt. Oliver stabbing

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing in Mt. Oliver on Friday. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was eventually released, police said. He was found on Margaret Street with multiple wounds after police got a call for a stabbing around 4 a.m.The investigation led Allegheny County homicide detectives to 28-year-old Derrickus Poston. A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday morning and he turned himself in to police. Poston was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. He's in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment. Police did not release a motive for the stabbing. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Clairton police release photos of suspect in shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clairton police released photos of a suspect in a shooting last week.The shooting happened on Oct. 28 at the Fuel-On Convenience Store on Miller Avenue. Police released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.If you have any information, contact law enforcement at 412-233-6213.
CLAIRTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 teens arrested for Brighton Heights funeral shooting both accused of prior shootings

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon and 19-year-old Shawn Davis have both been accused in prior shootings. Nixon and Davis were arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights and wounding five people in what police are calling a “targeted attack.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Service dog injured in Connellsville hit-and-run

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A service dog is recovering after being hit by a truck in Fayette County. The dog's owner says she wants justice since the driver never stopped and hasn't come forward since. Cindy Teets says she took her service dog out to the bathroom when an out-of-control pick-up truck crossed the center line and struck her dog, narrowly missing her."He's my best friend," she said. "He's made such a difference in my life."  Teets and her service dog Foxtrot have been inseparable since the moment they met two years ago. Teets was confined to a wheelchair for...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man acquitted of killing police officer to remain in jail pending trial

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges he assaulted a law enforcement official. On Monday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio rejected Ray Allen Shetler Jr.’s request to lift the detainer that has kept him in custody, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men in custody after carjacking in Penn Hills

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two men are in custody after a carjacking in Penn Hills Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Pittsburgh, face a slew of charges for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and forcing her to drive before stealing her vehicle and crashing it into a wall in North Braddock.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino

PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Boy in stable condition after being shot in ankle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle on Monday in Pittsburgh.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police received a ShotSpotter alert around 9 p.m. for shots fired in the 1200 block of Mohler St. Later, officials said a 14-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He is in stable condition. Officials said the exact location of the shooting is not known at this time. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Elrama fire chief says they weren't notified about plant implosion

ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) - Washington County officials said they weren't notified of an implosion at a plant on Tuesday. The entrance of the plant is significant and possibly why the right people weren't made aware of what was happening. The entrance to the plant is in Jefferson Hills, which is Allegheny County, but the bulk of the plant is in Elrama, which is Washington County. Elrama Fire Chief Lenny Bailey says no first responders in Washington County were notified, and added in a situation like this, they need to be so they can be prepared and on scene. He says that didn't happen Tuesday which scares him, especially when explosives are involved."It could be a catastrophe, you know," Bailey said. Bailey says he spoke with a representative from the company doing the demo at the site. He apologized and said they dropped the ball in notifying the proper channels. Bailey is just hoping they'll be notified in the future.
ELRAMA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania teens charged in Pittsburgh funeral shooting

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two teenagers were charged in the Friday shooting at a funeral in Pittsburgh, according to our affiliate KDKA. Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters Charged are 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon. They face aggravated assault, attempted homicide and firearms violations charges, say reports. Nixon […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy