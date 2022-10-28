Read full article on original website
travelyouman.com
Burger Lake Fort Worth (Everything You Need To Know)
The finest water parks are those produced by nature itself; forget the artificial ones. Burger’s Lake, a spring-fed swimming hole on the outskirts of Fort Worth, serves as a prime example. This vintage swimming area includes activities for swimmers of all ages, including sandy beaches, many diving boards, a 20-foot-high slide, and a 25-foot trapeze that swings over the water. The 30-acre park offers swimming as well as tennis and volleyball facilities, grills, picnic tables, and concession kiosks. And despite the short distance from Dallas (only 45 minutes from the city center), this aquatic marvel justifies the journey. From May 28 until August 14, 2022, the Lake is accessible every day; after that, it’s only open on weekends until Labor Day.
Arlington Municipal Airport designated as National Airport
ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — The Arlington Municipal Airport is now considered a National Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially designated the airport as a National Airport, where it joins 14 National Airports in Texas and 107 National Airports in the country. “The designation of National Airport in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Once a Small Ranching Community, Cresson Stands on the Brink of a Boom
Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family. She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.
papercitymag.com
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
keranews.org
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
KRLD North Texas Traffic Alert: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
From Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth to Mesquite, North Texas highways will be impacted by road work this week. Here’s a look at what roads to avoid from Monday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 6.
fortworthinc.com
Wallbox Opens First North American Factory in Arlington
Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric-vehicle charging and energy management solutions worldwide, last week formally opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington. Designed to produce more than 250,000 units in 2022 and more than one million in 2030, the 130,000-square-foot factory on Forum Drive in the Great...
AOL Corp
PHOTOS: Life in Grapevine, Texas, during 1920s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archive
Newcomers may only know the North Texas city of Grapevine for its wineries, quaint downtown, annual festivals and sprawling Grapevine Mills Mall. But there’s a lot more history to Grapevine, the oldest settlement (1844) in Tarrant County, named for the wild grapes in the area. For most of its 178 years, Grapevine was a bucolic farming town with vast cotton fields and thousands of acres of cantaloupe vines (and for a brief time, a huge Cantaloupe Festival complete with a queen). Post-war construction of the dam made Grapevine a family recreation destination.
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed. In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
enchantingtexas.com
17 Best Things to do in Granbury, Texas
Planning a trip to the northern part of the Lone Star State and looking for the best things to do in Granbury, Texas?. Nestled in the scenic Brazos River Valley, Granbury is a charming small town with a rich history. Founded in 1866, Granbury was named after Confederate General Hiram...
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened on northbound Loop 12 at the NW Highway exit at around 3:45 a.m.
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
