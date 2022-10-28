Read full article on original website
Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office investigating crash in Machias where a 17 year old died
MACHIAS, N.Y. — An accident in Machias over the weekend is being investigated after one teen died and two other occupants are in the hospital. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl died after the vehicle she was in lost control at a sharp intersection and left the road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Niagara SPCA searching for man accused of animal abuse
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara SPCA needs your help in locating a man who is accused of animal abuse. In a post on their Facebook page, the organization says they gathered information and obtained an arrest warrant for Paul Silsby, 41, of Lockport. They say Silsby's dog Karma has...
East Aurora man to spend time in jail for assaulting NYS Trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora man will spend time in jail for assaulting a New York State Trooper after he was pulled over for driving under the influence. Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to six months in jail and five years probation.
2 16-year-olds in stable condition after Saturday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after a Saturday night shooting, according to Buffalo Police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Weston Avenue, southwest of Mount Calvary Cemetery. Police say a male and female were shot. They were taken by...
Horse put down following accident between Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy, Amish buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — An investigation is being conducted on an accident involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy and an Amish buggy. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a Sheriff's deputy was traveling along Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua around 9 p.m. Sunday night when the patrol car collided with the buggy traveling in the same direction.
Buffalo teen arraigned for fatal crash on Kensington Expressway
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver involved in a crash on the Kensington Expressway that killed four people and left one other in the hospital was arraigned Friday morning. The 16-year-old from Buffalo was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (a class "E" felony) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree (a class "A" misdemeanor).
Orchard Park man arrested following shots-fired call, police search
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man was arrested Thursday, following an overnight incident that began with a shots-fired call and led to a police search. Jeremy Page, 45, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The weapon possession and grand larceny charges are felonies.
3 injured after shooting inside parking garage at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said three people were shot overnight. Officers were called to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino around 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene they found three people that were shot inside the parking garage area. Police said the...
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
Former Buffalo Police Officer sentenced for off-duty domestic violence incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo Police officer was sentenced for two separate off-duty domestic violence incidents Wednesday. Keenan Redmon, 36, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three years of probation. He was on probation to wear an ankle monitor and follow a curfew on weekdays and remain on house arrest on the weekends.
Sheriff's office looking for missing Warsaw teen
WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen from the Town of Warsaw. They say Kaylin M. Calteaux, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23 at her home on Saltvale Road. Calteaux is a described as a white female who is...
Kia releases statement following crash that killed 4 Buffalo teens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kia released a statement Thursday following a crash that killed four Buffalo teenagers earlier this week. Six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday. Three died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital, all ranging in age from 14 to 17 years. Two others were injured, including the driver. The 16-year-old driver was taken into police custody and is pending arraignment on Friday on charges connected to the accident.
Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on homicide case
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest or indictment on a homicide case. Buffalo Police say John "Rico" Walker was shot on October 16 on William Street in Buffalo. He died from his injuries on October 21.
Kia says it is offering free steering wheel locks to vehicle owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kia is responding to the crash on the 33 on Monday morning that killed four teens. Buffalo Police believe the teens were participating in the so-called Kia challenge on social media that shows people how to steal the vehicles easily without a key. In the statement,...
Buffalo woman joins class action lawsuit against Kia
The list of plaintiffs is growing longer, in a lawsuit against two car manufacturers, amid claims they haven't done enough to prevent cars from being stolen. Among the litigants, is a Buffalo woman who recently had her car stolen, and wrecked by thieves. "They need to do something for all...
All clear following Gowanda lockdown
GOWANDA, N.Y. — The all clear has been given following a lockdown at Gowanda Central School District's middle/high school complex. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning law enforcement agencies responded to the school after a lockdown was initiated. A couple hours later the campus returned to normal activities. The school...
Town of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga delay their winter parking ban
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its have delayed the overnight winter parking ban for a couple more weeks. The town says the favorable weather forecast that is being predicted for the next couple of weeks prompted the town board to delay the parking restrictions until at least Nov. 15.
Update: Erie County Sheriff's Office announce child has been located
HOLLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has cancelled a missing alert for a Holland child. In a tweet the Sheriff's Office shared that Haileigh Roberts, 13, has been located and returned her guardians.
WNY Kia owners frustrated with car company
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We heard from several people who say they tried to get a free steering wheel lock from Kia and came up empty. "It's crazy. It's stupid," said Jenn I. Jenn owns a Kia with an ignition key, and after several failed attempts to talk with someone at Kia about getting a free steering wheel lock, she got a call back Friday.
Hundreds of thrillseekers turn out for a backyard haunted house in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Kyle Roberts is into Halloween in a big way. "From the time he was little he was watching Beetlejuice by the time he was two and you watch it like every week," said his mother Tammy. Roberts has taken that passion and turned it into...
