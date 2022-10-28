ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Horse put down following accident between Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy, Amish buggy

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — An investigation is being conducted on an accident involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy and an Amish buggy. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a Sheriff's deputy was traveling along Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua around 9 p.m. Sunday night when the patrol car collided with the buggy traveling in the same direction.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo teen arraigned for fatal crash on Kensington Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver involved in a crash on the Kensington Expressway that killed four people and left one other in the hospital was arraigned Friday morning. The 16-year-old from Buffalo was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (a class "E" felony) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree (a class "A" misdemeanor).
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park man arrested following shots-fired call, police search

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man was arrested Thursday, following an overnight incident that began with a shots-fired call and led to a police search. Jeremy Page, 45, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The weapon possession and grand larceny charges are felonies.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Sheriff's office looking for missing Warsaw teen

WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen from the Town of Warsaw. They say Kaylin M. Calteaux, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23 at her home on Saltvale Road. Calteaux is a described as a white female who is...
WARSAW, NY
2 On Your Side

Kia releases statement following crash that killed 4 Buffalo teens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kia released a statement Thursday following a crash that killed four Buffalo teenagers earlier this week. Six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday. Three died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital, all ranging in age from 14 to 17 years. Two others were injured, including the driver. The 16-year-old driver was taken into police custody and is pending arraignment on Friday on charges connected to the accident.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo woman joins class action lawsuit against Kia

The list of plaintiffs is growing longer, in a lawsuit against two car manufacturers, amid claims they haven't done enough to prevent cars from being stolen. Among the litigants, is a Buffalo woman who recently had her car stolen, and wrecked by thieves. "They need to do something for all...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

All clear following Gowanda lockdown

GOWANDA, N.Y. — The all clear has been given following a lockdown at Gowanda Central School District's middle/high school complex. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning law enforcement agencies responded to the school after a lockdown was initiated. A couple hours later the campus returned to normal activities. The school...
GOWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga delay their winter parking ban

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its have delayed the overnight winter parking ban for a couple more weeks. The town says the favorable weather forecast that is being predicted for the next couple of weeks prompted the town board to delay the parking restrictions until at least Nov. 15.
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY Kia owners frustrated with car company

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We heard from several people who say they tried to get a free steering wheel lock from Kia and came up empty. "It's crazy. It's stupid," said Jenn I. Jenn owns a Kia with an ignition key, and after several failed attempts to talk with someone at Kia about getting a free steering wheel lock, she got a call back Friday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy