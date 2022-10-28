BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kia released a statement Thursday following a crash that killed four Buffalo teenagers earlier this week. Six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday. Three died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital, all ranging in age from 14 to 17 years. Two others were injured, including the driver. The 16-year-old driver was taken into police custody and is pending arraignment on Friday on charges connected to the accident.

