Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo woman joins class action lawsuit against Kia

The list of plaintiffs is growing longer, in a lawsuit against two car manufacturers, amid claims they haven't done enough to prevent cars from being stolen. Among the litigants, is a Buffalo woman who recently had her car stolen, and wrecked by thieves. "They need to do something for all...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York

It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices in Western New York climb

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$2M expansion project aims to bring grocery store, restaurant to Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — East Side businessman Omar Shaibi wants to replicate a Broadway retail-anchored project that he successfully created in 2015. Through his Altar LLC affiliate, Shaibi is working with Buffalo officials on plans to add 8,000-square-feet to a former Super Duper supermarket at 881 Broadway. The $2 million expansion and renovation project will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board on Nov. 7.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Famous Dish Makes Buffalo One Of The US’s Best Cities For Sandwiches

National Sandwich Day is November 3rd, and there’s no better time to pay homage to the most quintessential meal of all time. White bread slathered with PB&J was one of the first meals many of us ever learned to make. And even still, well into adulthood, Americans haven’t lost their love for a simple, delicious, well-made sandwich. In fact, 50% of Americans say they eat a sandwich every single day. There are hundreds of types of sandwiches out there to appease every palate under the sun, no matter what you’re craving.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Police say reports about kids dying from fentanyl-laced candy are not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say social media posts claiming kids have been sickened by fentanyl-laced candy are not true. Social media posts claiming that fentanyl-laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Pickup Stolen in Cuba

Cuba Police are looking for help in locating a stolen truck. Sometime Sunday night a white 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with black and red doors was stolen from a parking lot on State Route 446. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuba Police.
CUBA, NY
2 On Your Side

Kia releases statement following crash that killed 4 Buffalo teens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kia released a statement Thursday following a crash that killed four Buffalo teenagers earlier this week. Six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday. Three died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital, all ranging in age from 14 to 17 years. Two others were injured, including the driver. The 16-year-old driver was taken into police custody and is pending arraignment on Friday on charges connected to the accident.
BUFFALO, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY

For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
BUFFALO, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Buffalo vintage seller makes a living through clothing

Thrift shopping has become a recent trend by people who are looking for a rare brand name or maybe just for some unique style clothing. Thrifting has been an economical choice by those looking to save money, but they can be shocked by the prices that used items may actually be.
BUFFALO, NY
