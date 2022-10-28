Read full article on original website
Buffalo woman joins class action lawsuit against Kia
The list of plaintiffs is growing longer, in a lawsuit against two car manufacturers, amid claims they haven't done enough to prevent cars from being stolen. Among the litigants, is a Buffalo woman who recently had her car stolen, and wrecked by thieves. "They need to do something for all...
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tiktok Kia challenge causes 4 NY teens to die and 2 to suffer injury in car crash
An ongoing “Kia Challenge” instructing Tiktok followers on how to steal Kia or Hyundai cars with a USB charging cord and encouraging users to post videos of their joy rides caused the deaths of 4 teenagers in Buffalo, NY. 19 year old Marcus Webster, 17 year old Swazine...
Class-action lawsuit is working to help TikTok Kia Challenge victims nationwide
A class-act lawsuit is working to help get compensation to "Tik Tok Kia Theft Challenge" victims nationwide
Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York
It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
Gas prices in Western New York climb
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
marketplace.org
At a historic Buffalo, NY, inn, fair wages mean there’s no such thing as a labor shortage
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. In 2011, Joseph Lettieri and Ellen Carlstrom bought a historic mansion called the Hewitt House,...
Kia says it is offering free steering wheel locks to vehicle owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kia is responding to the crash on the 33 on Monday morning that killed four teens. Buffalo Police believe the teens were participating in the so-called Kia challenge on social media that shows people how to steal the vehicles easily without a key. In the statement,...
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 8 Murders
Police in Buffalo need your help solving these murders and getting justice for the eight victims below. Their families and loved ones deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest...
Kia Addresses Viral TikTok Challenge After Fatal Crash In Buffalo, NY
There was a nasty crash early on Monday morning in Buffalo that killed 4 teens and shut the road down for hours. Now Kia has made a statement about it. TikTok challenges have proven to be dangerous and even deadly. One of the most recent involves kids hotwiring and stealing Kia vehicles and then driving dangerously with them.
$2M expansion project aims to bring grocery store, restaurant to Broadway
BUFFALO, N.Y. — East Side businessman Omar Shaibi wants to replicate a Broadway retail-anchored project that he successfully created in 2015. Through his Altar LLC affiliate, Shaibi is working with Buffalo officials on plans to add 8,000-square-feet to a former Super Duper supermarket at 881 Broadway. The $2 million expansion and renovation project will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board on Nov. 7.
This Famous Dish Makes Buffalo One Of The US’s Best Cities For Sandwiches
National Sandwich Day is November 3rd, and there’s no better time to pay homage to the most quintessential meal of all time. White bread slathered with PB&J was one of the first meals many of us ever learned to make. And even still, well into adulthood, Americans haven’t lost their love for a simple, delicious, well-made sandwich. In fact, 50% of Americans say they eat a sandwich every single day. There are hundreds of types of sandwiches out there to appease every palate under the sun, no matter what you’re craving.
WGRZ TV
Police say reports about kids dying from fentanyl-laced candy are not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say social media posts claiming kids have been sickened by fentanyl-laced candy are not true. Social media posts claiming that fentanyl-laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.
wesb.com
Pickup Stolen in Cuba
Cuba Police are looking for help in locating a stolen truck. Sometime Sunday night a white 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with black and red doors was stolen from a parking lot on State Route 446. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuba Police.
Kia releases statement following crash that killed 4 Buffalo teens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kia released a statement Thursday following a crash that killed four Buffalo teenagers earlier this week. Six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday. Three died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital, all ranging in age from 14 to 17 years. Two others were injured, including the driver. The 16-year-old driver was taken into police custody and is pending arraignment on Friday on charges connected to the accident.
Man shot multiple times in critical condition
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY
For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
buffstaterecord.com
Buffalo vintage seller makes a living through clothing
Thrift shopping has become a recent trend by people who are looking for a rare brand name or maybe just for some unique style clothing. Thrifting has been an economical choice by those looking to save money, but they can be shocked by the prices that used items may actually be.
Former Boy Scout Council Pres. sentenced for endangering welfare of two children
A Hamburg man, and former Boy Scout Council President, has been sentenced for endangering the welfare of two children.
East Aurora man to spend time in jail for assaulting NYS Trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora man will spend time in jail for assaulting a New York State Trooper after he was pulled over for driving under the influence. Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to six months in jail and five years probation.
2 On Your Side
