National Sandwich Day is November 3rd, and there’s no better time to pay homage to the most quintessential meal of all time. White bread slathered with PB&J was one of the first meals many of us ever learned to make. And even still, well into adulthood, Americans haven’t lost their love for a simple, delicious, well-made sandwich. In fact, 50% of Americans say they eat a sandwich every single day. There are hundreds of types of sandwiches out there to appease every palate under the sun, no matter what you’re craving.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO