Charlie Maye Minor, Age 95 Cleveland
Charlie Maye Minor, 95, of Cleveland, passed away peacefully at her home on October 27, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her daughter Cheyla Patenaude, Cleveland, and Step-Son Gary Minor of Niagara Falls, NY; Grandchildren Charlotte Jennings, Okeechobee FL, Christopher Taylor (Angie) Baldwin and Charmain Despain (Larry) Cleveland, 7 Greatgrandchildren and 5 Great-great grandchildren.
Lorrie Ann Bryson, Age 60 Clermont
Lorrie Ann Bryson, age 60, of Clermont, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Lorrie was born on August 4, 1962, in Hall County, to the late Billy and Patricia Oliver Alexander. She was a poultry farmer and a member of Skitts Mountain Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Lorrie was preceded in death by her husband, Tranis Bryson.
June Ann Young, Age 79 Cleveland
June Ann Young, age 79, of Cleveland passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Mrs. Young was born on February 18, 1943, in Gainesville, Georgia, to the late. Herman and Louise Davis Truelove. June worked as a personal assistant for Jim. Young Construction and was a member of Mt. Vernon...
Maurine Traylor Wall, age 87 of Clarkesville
Maurine Traylor Wall, age 87 of Clarkesville, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Born in Decatur, Alabama on July 27, 1935, Mrs. Wall was the daughter of the late Clarence Aubrey Traylor and Lola Mae Patterson Traylor. She was retired from the Internal Revenue Service where she was a Revenue Agent. Mrs. Wall had the heart of a servant, always looking for ways to serve her family or others. She was an excellent seamstress, cook and homemaker. Mrs. Wall was a member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wall is preceded in death by husband Lewis Arthur Wall, granddaughter Rachel Wall, brother Robert Traylor and sister Emma Jane Moore.
Mr. T.J. Cantrell, Age 73 Dahlonega
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mr. T.J.Cantrell, age 73 of Dahlonega. Mr. Cantrell passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 . Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland (706)865-3101 www.barrettfh.com.
Tuesday Morning Blaze Damages An RV
(Cleveland)- A vacant camper was heavily damaged as a result of a fire Tuesday morning. Bryce Barrett, White County Public Safety Public Information Officer said around 8:30 AM White County E-9-1-1 dispatch was notified about a structure fire near the 6200 block of Highway 129 South of Cleveland. White County...
Hefty Turnout For Second Saturday Advance Voting
(Cleveland)- White County Election officials saw a hefty turnout of voters Saturday in early voting with 233 in-person ballots cast. Meanwhile, 21 absentee ballots were received bringing the total number of ballots cast in the first 12 days of early voting to 4,552 in person and 437 absentee ballots received.
