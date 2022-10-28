Read full article on original website
chuck Dovis
4d ago
WHAT ! That's the middle of Antifa land ! What are the police doing there ?? Didn't they burn down the 3rd prescinct right by there? Where are the counselors ? Where's BLM ? Where are the Minnesota freedom fighters ? Where are the violence and eruptors ❓️❓️❓️
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul
One man died and two adults remain in critical condition following a stabbing and shooting in North St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries.
Update: Man fatally shot, 2 others stabbed in North St. Paul
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities say a man was fatally shot and two other people are in critical condition after being stabbed in North St. Paul Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after police received a report of an assault.
Maple Grove man charged in kidnapping that led to AMBER Alert
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A Maple Grove man faces charges in connection to an AMBER Alert issued on Sunday evening for a missing 2-year-old boy.The boy was found safe in north Minneapolis hours later, and the alert was canceled. On Tuesday, Shannon Ingram II, 30, was charged with kidnapping and violating an order of protection in Dakota County. Charging documents say that an order for protection prohibited him from seeing his 2-year-old boy, 5-year-old daughter, and ex-partner. However around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to his ex-partner's home in Apple Valley, because he had allegedly approached them and picked up his son and put him in the front passenger seat of his car.The complaint says he attempted to also take his daughter, but she refused. He said "I want my kids" and then left the area with his son.The AMBER Alert was issued around 10 p.m. At roughly 3 a.m., law enforcement officers were able to track his phone to an address in Minneapolis, where they found Ingram and his son.Ingram admitted to violating the order for protection and taking his son, the complaint says.
willmarradio.com
1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings
(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
Two dead after head-on collision on I-694 in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. — According to authorities, two people died after a head-on collision on Interstate 694 eastbound near Central Avenue late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol said at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, a Ford Fusion reversed directions on the I-694 ramp coming from University and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
Eagan police searching for missing 23-year-old
EAGAN, Minn. -- The search continues for a man who's been missing since early Sunday morning. 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30.Several agencies, including Eagan Police and Fire, as well as State Patrol, helped in the search with helicopters in the skies, as well as boots on the ground on Monday morning. They covered a lot of area surrounded Highway 13 and Yankee Doodle Road.Law enforcement was joined by hundreds of volunteers in the search. Those volunteers went beyond the scope of Borca's friends and family....
willmarradio.com
Man falls to his death from Downtown Minneapolis parking ramp
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say a man fell to his death, "possibly accidentally," early Sunday morning from one of the cluster of downtown parking ramps close to Target Center and Target Field. Police found an unresponsive man in his 20s on the road near the "C" Ramp, and authorities say it remains an open investigation as they try to pinpoint what happened. The medical examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.
mprnews.org
Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting
A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
fox9.com
14-year-old boy seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A teen boy was seriously hurt overnight after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood. Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. for the crash at Penn Avenue North at 42nd Avenue North. At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old who was seriously hurt and unconscious at the scene.
Officials investigating homicide, fire at same Minneapolis residence
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police and the Minneapolis Fire Department are investigating after a fire broke out at a home on the 2700 block of 15th Ave. South hours after a man was shot and killed inside the same residence. According to police, 3rd precinct officers responded to the home...
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
fox9.com
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
fox9.com
Warehouse fire sparks three-alarm response in Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A printing press that caught fire Monday night at a warehouse in Maple Grove drew a three-alarm response. The Maple Grove Fire Department responded around 6 p.m. to the fire at the RR Donnelley, a commercial printing company based out of Chicago, at 7401 Kilmer Lane, just off Highway 169 north of I-94.
RR Donnelley warehouse catches fire
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — According to authorities, on Monday evening Maple Grove Fire Department stations one and two were sent to 7401 Kilmer Lane on report of a warehouse fire with people inside already evacuating. MGFD said when they arrived they were able to confirm the fire was being...
Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run
Police in Minneapolis are trying to identify a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in mid-October. The collision happened at 2:48 a.m. at 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis on Oct. 16. The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass, with police saying it will...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police investigating damage to DeLaSalle football field
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after it appears someone in a vehicle did doughnuts on the DeLaSalle football field, causing extensive damage. Our crews saw tire marks across the field of the private high school on Nicollet Island. Police say they were called out around 9:15 a.m. after the damage was discovered Sunday morning. Police say it's unclear exactly when the damage occurred or how much it will cost to repair.
Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
Minneapolis Police search for missing teen
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking the public for help locating a teen last seen on Wednesday night. The teen was wearing the clothes seen in pictures provided by police, which appear to be a dark-colored hoodie, t-shirt and pants and dark-colored shoes with white details. Officials said the...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 3