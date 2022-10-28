Read full article on original website
Calendar for Sunday, Oct. 30
Native Texans Radney Foster, who has written eight No. 1 singles, and Darden Smith, who has released 15 albums, team up for an intimate acoustic show of their beloved classics, their newly released treasures and their fun stories at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham.
Wine faults workshop Nov. 11 in College Station
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the Wine Faults Workshop Nov. 11 in College Station. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Horticulture and Forestry Science Building, Room 224. Onsite check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $150 per person, $250 per couple. Preregistration is required by Nov. 9 at https://tx.ag/WineFaultsWorkshop. Lunch will be provided.
Early voting runs through Friday
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election through Friday. Early polling locations are:. Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan. Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan. Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan....
Williams’ radio show tonight at 7
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams will have his first radio show of the season from 7-8 p.m. at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q in College Station. The show also will air on WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM).
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Texas A&M football’s Spanish radio broadcast crew reaches new audiences
Michel Gonzalez received a video of some friends back in his hometown of Durango, Mexico, in September 2021. The clip showed a couple of men cooking on a grill and listening to a football game called over the radio on a small speaker. One of the voices on the radio...
Brazosport 33, Navasota 27
FREEPORT — Navasota’s Deontray Scott ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, but the Rattlers’ rally fell just short in a 33-27 loss to Brazosport on Friday in District 12-4A Division I action. Brazosport (5-4, 3-2) scored first on Darius Robertson’s fumble recovery early...
BattleGround to Breaking Ground program taking applications
Applications for Cohort 13 of the BattleGround to Breaking Ground program will be accepted through Dec. 5. The application cost is $10. To apply, go to https://tx.ag/Cohort13Registration. Once at the registration link, enter “Add to Cart.” When a new page appears, choose the “Add an Account” option located under the “Log In” bar and fill in the request.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 14, College Station JV 7
The A&M Consolidated JV football team beat College Station 44-7 on Thursday. Austin Dodge threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Tigers. Gage Boyd caught a 20-yard TD pass. Colton Chmelar kicked five extra points and a 30-yard field goal.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 28, Blinn 17
BRENHAM — The Blinn football team lost to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 28-17 on Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play at Cub Stadium. Blinn sophomore quarterback Hayes Gibson scored on a 9-yard run with 3:09 left in the third quarter to cut NEO’s lead to 28-17, but the Buccaneers couldn’t get closer.
Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot
Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them. In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against...
Trio of Aggies honored
Texas A&M forward Maile Hayes was a first-team pick on the All-Southeastern Conference soccer team. A&M midfielder Mia Pante was a second-team pick and defender Carolyn Calzada was on the all-freshman team. Hayes had nine goals and five assists in the regular season. Pante had two goals and seven assists....
Texas A&M's Eric Casarez places eighth at SEC cross country meet
OXFORD, Miss. — Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez finished eighth to help the Aggie men’s cross country team place fifth at the Southeastern Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Ole Miss Golf Course. Casarez finished the 8K course in 23 minutes, 21.36 seconds. Also for A&M,...
Lexington 20, Rogers 0
ROGERS — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, and Daylon Washington added a 1-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter to seal a 20-0 shutout of Rogers on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play. Evans hit Washington for an 85-yard TD pass...
Bremond 55, Bartlett 0
BARTLETT — Bremond’s Terrence Scott ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns, and four other Tigers had TD runs in their 55-0 shutout of Bartlett on Friday in District 13-2A Division II play. Braylen Wortham ran for 74 yards and a TD on eight carries, while Bobby Drake...
Candidate has deeds to recommend him
I will vote for a veteran, Mike Southerland, for mayor of Bryan. Mike has more than 900 hours of flying as a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Mike has the experience to lead this city. Instead of a lot of signs posted everywhere, Mike's signs are in the things he does and has done for this city, as a councilman, leading the way to the annexation of the RELLIS campus and others.
Centerville 56, Normangee 0
NORMANGEE — Paxton Hancock ran for 157 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries to power the Centerville Tigers past the Normangee Panthers 56-0 on Thursday in District 12-2A Division I action. Hancock scored on runs of 15, 1, 11 and 1 yards for a 28-0 lead in...
Vote now in the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Lewis had a big-time performance in Bryan’s 53-34 win over Hutto. The sophomore wideout finished the day with 174 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just seven receptions.
