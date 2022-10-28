ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
In Naples, A Midcentury Coastal Vibe Welcomes A Growing Family

Designer Leslie Murchie Cascino’s father has a long history with Naples. As a child in the 1960s, his parents owned a second home in the growing town, where the Long Island family spent their time during summers. (He jokes they were the only Americans who summered in Florida.) When he had his own children decades later, this holiday tradition continued in the very same house. But over time, the inherited residence began feeling cramped with a growing family, so he and his wife longed for something new.
Cranes removing displaced boats at Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach used to be a place where you’d see happy beachgoers enjoying the sun and water. However, since Ian, when you cross the bridge, you are met with construction cranes and more. The cranes are there to pick up a lot left behind by Ian, such as...
Hurricane Ian's effect on Southwest Florida is long from finished

One of the worst storms to have ever hit the coasts of the United States, Hurricane Ian has left thousands of Floridians’ lives changed forever. Some of Cape Coral High School’s very own seahawks are among those currently displaced. Erica Pease, AP Language and Composition and English Honors...
It's wind, it's rain, it's a hurricane!

The most recent hurricane in the U.S., Hurricane Ian, has devastated Florida, killing over 100 people and leaving more than 2.3 million without power. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm at its peak, recently slammed into Florida on Sept. 28. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian had reached winds speeds up to 150 mph, tieing for the fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. Many buildings were destroyed and many homes were damaged, including the homes of some relatives of WHHS students.
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30

Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
Fort Myers Beach vows to return stronger after Hurricane Ian

All across Southwest Florida, people are showing what it means to be Gulfshore Strong and vowing to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. One of the places hit especially hard by the story was Fort Myers Beach. Deputies guard the entrance to make sure no one enters after the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
Lake City Front Yard is a Halloween Spectacular

It's been an amazing year for people to enjoy Halloween displays. Homes are decorated on just about every street. So, let’s wrap up this spooky season with a bang. Let’s visit one of the most spectacular displays I’ve ever seen. It was set up by a man whose Halloween displays are so terrifying, last year neighbors called the fire department!
