Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
luxesource.com
In Naples, A Midcentury Coastal Vibe Welcomes A Growing Family
Designer Leslie Murchie Cascino’s father has a long history with Naples. As a child in the 1960s, his parents owned a second home in the growing town, where the Long Island family spent their time during summers. (He jokes they were the only Americans who summered in Florida.) When he had his own children decades later, this holiday tradition continued in the very same house. But over time, the inherited residence began feeling cramped with a growing family, so he and his wife longed for something new.
WINKNEWS.com
Cranes removing displaced boats at Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach used to be a place where you’d see happy beachgoers enjoying the sun and water. However, since Ian, when you cross the bridge, you are met with construction cranes and more. The cranes are there to pick up a lot left behind by Ian, such as...
WINKNEWS.com
Miceli’s Restaurant on Matlacha reopens just five weeks after Hurricane Ian
A popular restaurant in Matlacha has rebuilt from scratch just five weeks after Hurricane Ian brought in 40 inches of flood water. Miceli’s was a staple in the community, and on Tuesday, the restaurant reopened. The owners say they were motivated to help the community feel a sense of normalcy.
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
seahawkseye.org
Hurricane Ian’s effect on Southwest Florida is long from finished
One of the worst storms to have ever hit the coasts of the United States, Hurricane Ian has left thousands of Floridians’ lives changed forever. Some of Cape Coral High School’s very own seahawks are among those currently displaced. Erica Pease, AP Language and Composition and English Honors...
cw34.com
Two people found doing meth in abandoned home in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — One Florida sheriff says two people will be in donning orange jumpsuits for their Halloween costumes. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home in Fort Myers Beach on Saturday night. The sheriff's office said...
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
In this Gulfshore Business report, it’s a long road ahead for one resort on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. The Pink Shell Resort lost its ground floor in the storm, and they don’t expect to open to the public until 2024. But the owner...
whhscbox.com
It’s wind, it’s rain, it’s a hurricane!
The most recent hurricane in the U.S., Hurricane Ian, has devastated Florida, killing over 100 people and leaving more than 2.3 million without power. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm at its peak, recently slammed into Florida on Sept. 28. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian had reached winds speeds up to 150 mph, tieing for the fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. Many buildings were destroyed and many homes were damaged, including the homes of some relatives of WHHS students.
businessobserverfl.com
Charlotte County airport lands official for C-level role from competing facility
Chad Rosenstein, who has been the head of government affairs and grants at the Lee County Port Authority for the past seven years, has moved north one county, being named chief administrative officer at the Charlotte County Airport. Rosenstein will work under Charlotte County Airport CEO James Parish and have...
fox4now.com
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach vows to return stronger after Hurricane Ian
All across Southwest Florida, people are showing what it means to be Gulfshore Strong and vowing to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. One of the places hit especially hard by the story was Fort Myers Beach. Deputies guard the entrance to make sure no one enters after the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
multihousingnews.com
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
wsfltv.com
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify. When walking in a neighborhood located along...
The Edison and Ford Estates reopens with a fall festival
After Hurricane Ian left major debris cleanup and minimal structural damage on non-historic buildings at the Edison and Ford Estates, the museum fully opened with a Fall Festival.
erienewsnow.com
Lake City Front Yard is a Halloween Spectacular
It's been an amazing year for people to enjoy Halloween displays. Homes are decorated on just about every street. So, let’s wrap up this spooky season with a bang. Let’s visit one of the most spectacular displays I’ve ever seen. It was set up by a man whose Halloween displays are so terrifying, last year neighbors called the fire department!
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. A stranger appeared out of nowhere and helped them.
Comments / 0