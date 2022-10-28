Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
WMTW
Police: Speed and alcohol suspected in deadly Readfield crash
READFIELD, Maine — Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash in Readfield. The collision occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road. Maine State Police say that the driver, Martha Shellman, 43, died before troopers arrived. Investigators...
WGME
3 people charged after Plamyra drug raid finds fentanyl, meth
PALMYRA (WGME) -- Three people have been charged after a drug raid in central Maine. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant on Wyman Road in Palmyra Thursday at the home of Joseph and Jessica Quimby. Inside, investigators say they found several grams of fentanyl, meth, 69...
wabi.tv
Two men and one woman face drug charges after drug bust in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested and one woman is facing drug charges after a drug bust in Palmyra Thursday. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says after a month of investigating they were able to get a search warrant for 115 and 135 Wyman Road. 40-year-old Jospeh...
Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
Game Warden and K-9 Locate Missing 74-Year-Old Man in Etna, Maine
A missing 74-year-old Etna man was found safe Monday after being lost for nearly 30 hours in the woods, as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight. Joseph Nolin had left the area near his son’s residence on the Dunham Road in Etna around 8:45 Sunday morning to go check his game cameras in the expanse of woods behind his house, according to a news release from the Maine Warden Service.
Drugs Found in Safe after Suspect Tries to Flee in Belfast, Maine
Police have arrested a Wiscasset man in Belfast after finding a safe in his vehicle containing fentanyl, heroin, and meth. The incident occurred on October 4, 2022 when the Belfast Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Hunt Road. Authorities had received complaints of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
wabi.tv
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
Minor dead after crash in Madison
MADISON, Maine — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Route 148 (White School House Road) in Madison around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Friday stated the driver of the vehicle, Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, was driving west on Route 148 when he left the road and struck a tree.
Child Dies in Crash; Another Child Has Serious Head Injury in Madison, Maine
Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury. Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury. Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries. A third child and two adults...
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
HANCOCK– The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is currently trying to locate a missing woman. Heather Lambert, of Hancock was reported missing by the Sheriff’s Department yesterday at around one p.m. It is asked that if you have any information on where Heather, you call Deputy Marcus Downs...
Three people displaced after apartment building fire in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews in Skowhegan responded to a call at 37 High Street around 4:30 on Sunday morning. Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the six-unit apartment building. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday, two units...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
wabi.tv
One person killed in early morning house fire in Levant
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Levant early Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Levant’s Fire Chief says when they arrived, the building was engulfed in...
70-Year-Old Rockland Woman Dies After Being Struck by a Pickup
A 70-year-old woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Rockland. It was about 8:30 Thursday morning when Rockland police responded to the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Lorraine Hall of Rockland laying in the road. The Courier-Gazette reports she was responsive when the officers first arrived but did not survive her injuries. Police were immediately approached by the driver, 53-year-old Ronald Staples of Rockland, who they say was very distraught. His pickup was stopped about 100 feet away.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed Thursday morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
wabi.tv
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
