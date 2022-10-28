ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAMeI_0iqddfNU00

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Scott Calvin Aucoin, 50, faces the following charges:

  • Sexual battery (one count)
  • Molestation of a juvenile (one count)
Louisiana man arrested on multiple rape charges, police say

EPSO said that deputies responded to the 1000 block of Hickory St. near the Village of Turkey Creek on Sept. 21, in reference to a complaint of a possible sexual assault.

Through an investigation, deputies received information that Aucoin was having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female relative.

EPSO said that further information was obtained by EPSO and the Heart’s of Hope Opelousas field office which led investigators to obtain arrest warrants for Aucoin.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 4

Related
kalb.com

RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
ROANOKE, LA
KLFY News 10

Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy