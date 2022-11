After a weekend off, Alaska Anchorage returns to action with a two-game series at Air Force Nov. 4-5. Series. Alaska Anchorage leads the all-time series with Air Force 15-5-2 and has a narrow 4-3-1 edge against the Falcons in Colorado Springs. UAA is 9-0-2 in its last 11 games against AFA, with the last 10 games played in Alaska, eight in Anchorage and two in Fairbanks. The Falcons have won three of the last four games played at the Cadet Ice Arena.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO