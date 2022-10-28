ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Woman killed after crashing car into tree in North Las Vegas

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

LAS VGEAS (KLAS) — A woman died Friday afternoon after crashing her car into a tree in North Las Vegas, police said.

The crash was reported around 12 p.m. after a Jeep was driving southbound on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial when the driver left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree.

She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I80J4_0iqddXGY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U77yE_0iqddXGY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2YHz_0iqddXGY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xp2yn_0iqddXGY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHO3K_0iqddXGY00
Police said they don’t know why the woman, reported being in her 50s, drove off the road but that impairment is believed to be a factor.

Her identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Southbound Aliante from Corvine Drive to Centennial was closed Friday afternoon and drivers were asked to use other routes.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call police at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Comments / 14

Chris Malen
4d ago

I literally just passed this scene (car still in the tree) on the way to work. very sad and unfortunate.

Reply
3
 

