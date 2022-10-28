ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Opioid Summit in Traverse City Highlights Successes and Challenges

By Bill Froehlich
 4 days ago

The number of opioid prescriptions in northern Michigan are falling, but the struggle continues to fight opioid deaths.

That’s the word of the Substance-Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan. They offered a status report during an Opioid Prevention Summit in Traverse City on Friday morning.

Leaders say their campaign launched in 2019, and prescriptions for opioids are down by 30%.

“We wanted to drive down prescription opioids in our region by 10% every year. And I’m pleased to report that since 2017, over the last four years, three periods, we’ve reduced prescription opioids by 30% or 10% per year. So that is definitely a trend heading in the right direction,” says Ken Kaufman. “On the other hand, we also set a goal to reduce overdose deaths, opioid overdose deaths in our region, to zero by 2025. And we were heading in the right direction. But in 2020 things turned in the wrong direction and started to take a dramatic increase.”

Kaufman cites the pandemic and lack of in-person support options during lockdowns as reasons for the turn.

“Now we have the battle with fentanyl and rainbow fentanyl coming in to our country and that has also led to fatalities. Which is why now we’re focusing on medication safety.” Kaufman says that is the next phase of their strategy.

The Substance-Free Coalition wants to remind everyone that Saturday is a nationwide Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. You can drop off unused or expired medications at dozens of locations throughout northern Michigan. That includes many fire stations and police departments. Find a site near you by clicking here.

To learn more about the Substance-Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan, click here.

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
