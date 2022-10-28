ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Related
wnky.com

Med Center Health hosts Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Medical Center at Bowling Green hosted the Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat event for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic. This event allowed children to receive candy from emergency workers in the Bowling Green community while receiving an inside look at fire trucks and ambulances.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday. The event was a drive-up drop-off for prescriptions and other household items that are difficult to safely dispose of. Items that were dropped off included electronics, glass wear, batteries, and larger items.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state

Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives saw...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
NASHVILLE, TN

