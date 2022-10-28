Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Med Center Health hosts Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Medical Center at Bowling Green hosted the Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat event for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic. This event allowed children to receive candy from emergency workers in the Bowling Green community while receiving an inside look at fire trucks and ambulances.
kentuckytoday.com
Church planter ‘laser-focused’ on serving Jennings Creek community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist church planter Derek Logsdon was sure the multi-cultural Jennings Creek community - one of the most diverse areas in Kentucky - was where God was calling him to serve. Yet he patiently waited for direction while building relationships through a Bible study...
WBKO
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
WBKO
Missing Glasgow Girl has been Located
CASA of South-Central Kentucky raises $25k in Bourbon Raffle. Student Government Association sponsors 2nd Annual Fall Carnival on WKU's Campus.
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
WBKO
Smiths Grove’s Pumpkin House prepares for Halloween with 50 pumpkins
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One home in Smiths Grove has become known as the Pumpkin House. Madelene Chandler and her son, James Chandler, have had a large display of hand carved pumpkins every year for the past six years and each year the collection just keeps on growing. Some scenes...
wnky.com
Bowling Green hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday. The event was a drive-up drop-off for prescriptions and other household items that are difficult to safely dispose of. Items that were dropped off included electronics, glass wear, batteries, and larger items.
whopam.com
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
This KY Hidden Gem Honors a Legend, Makes for Phenomenal Fall Photo Ops
As I write this, our region is in desperate need of rain and this looks like the week we'll get it. But it's hard to argue with the weather we HAVE been getting since fall announced its arrival last month. On Sunday--as beautiful a day as we may have ever...
spectrumnews1.com
The self-guided John Carpenter Tour is a way to extend the Halloween season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — While Halloween decorations will be taken down and traded with winter holiday decor, one Halloween-themed activity can be enjoyed at any time of the year. The famous horror movie franchise, “Halloween” was the creation of a Bowling Green-raised filmmaker, John Carpenter. Though none of his...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives saw...
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
wnky.com
Barren County police cruiser among cars hit while responding to injury accident
GLASGOW, Ky. – Multiple vehicles, including one belonging to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, are damaged following a collision. Around 8:11 p.m. Sunday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested the Glasgow Police Department to respond to a vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road.
k105.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by Grayson Co. Schools bus
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a Grayson County school bus. Friday afternoon at approximately 3:35, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officer Brian Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS, and Grayson County Schools officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Brandenburg Road and Lilac Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
