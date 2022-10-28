SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla - More than 24,000 Santa Rosa County residents have already cast their ballots for the 2022 mid-term elections. Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Tappie Villane said Tuesday that early voting by mail and on-site has been a success. She said the numbers are "pretty much in line" with the last mid-term election in 2018 when it comes to early mail-in and on-site voting, but she does notice more voting by mail.

