Milton, FL

WEAR

Alaqua Animal Refuge excited to open new facility in Spring 2023

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Alaqua Animal Refuge will open its new facility just west of Freeport to the public in March. The 100-acre compound will allow them to help hundreds more animals -- and they hope to become a prototype for others who do this special type of work.
LIST: November events in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fall is a season of fun and festivities. Santa Rosa County has compiled a list of events to look forward to in November. From pumpkin patches to fishing tournaments, there is something for everyone in Santa Rosa County come November. WEAR News has provided Santa...
Mayor hopes proposed sports complex at Pensacola Port passes soon

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Creating a sports complex out of an old city warehouse is another way to revitalize the Port of Pensacola. Mayor Grover Robinson announced Monday that city council members will review a contract next week for a 48,000-square-foot recreational facility downtown. If approved, officials may sign a lease as early as December. Once signed, renovations for basketball, volleyball, soccer, and pickleball courts will begin.
Destin mayor and Crestview council member races draw interest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Okaloosa County elections are drawing attention. Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux said Tuesday that though the Destin mayoral race and Crestview city council races are generating some interest, the regional early voting numbers are not as hot compared to the last midterm general election.
Donate items in Pensacola for Florida Highway Patrol food drive

Florida Highway Patrol is collecting non-perishable food donations starting Tuesday for its annual Stuff the Charger food drive. The food drive runs through the end of November. Donations will be provided to food banks across the state to help support Florida families in need this holiday season. In Northwest Florida,...
Citizens to vote on potential changes to Pensacola City Council members' pay increases

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People who live in Pensacola will be voting on five amendments to the city’s charter. The third and fourth amendment are related to elected officials. If a person is running for mayor and they aren’t filing by petition, they have to pay a filing fee that’s three percent of the mayor’s salary. It’s the same rule for city council members.
One person rescued from balcony during Pensacola apartment fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola apartment complex. It happened around 7:25 am. in the 1300-block of Lakewood Road. According to Escambia County, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the two-story wood-framed building. Investigation revealed there was...
Santa Rosa County sees thousands of early votes ahead of Election Day

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla - More than 24,000 Santa Rosa County residents have already cast their ballots for the 2022 mid-term elections. Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Tappie Villane said Tuesday that early voting by mail and on-site has been a success. She said the numbers are "pretty much in line" with the last mid-term election in 2018 when it comes to early mail-in and on-site voting, but she does notice more voting by mail.
44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
