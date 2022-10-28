Read full article on original website
WEAR
Alaqua Animal Refuge excited to open new facility in Spring 2023
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Alaqua Animal Refuge will open its new facility just west of Freeport to the public in March. The 100-acre compound will allow them to help hundreds more animals -- and they hope to become a prototype for others who do this special type of work.
WEAR
Holley-Navarre residents to vote on new form of taxation for fire district
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla -- Holley-Navarre voters have to decide on a new form of taxation for the fire district on Nov. 6. Holley-Navarre Fire District Commissioner and Treasurer D.J. Stone said the two referendum questions on the mid-term election ballot are critical to resident safety because the previous levy method does not fund regional growth.
WEAR
LIST: November events in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fall is a season of fun and festivities. Santa Rosa County has compiled a list of events to look forward to in November. From pumpkin patches to fishing tournaments, there is something for everyone in Santa Rosa County come November. WEAR News has provided Santa...
WEAR
'Justified Incarcerated Ministries' to give away 5,000 pounds of food in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A northern Escambia County ministry is giving away around 5,000 pounds of food Friday. Justified Incarcerated Ministries is hosting a food giveaway with Feeding The Gulf Coast at 9 a.m. at the Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park. The park is located on 4760 County Road in Walnut...
WEAR
Mayor hopes proposed sports complex at Pensacola Port passes soon
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Creating a sports complex out of an old city warehouse is another way to revitalize the Port of Pensacola. Mayor Grover Robinson announced Monday that city council members will review a contract next week for a 48,000-square-foot recreational facility downtown. If approved, officials may sign a lease as early as December. Once signed, renovations for basketball, volleyball, soccer, and pickleball courts will begin.
WEAR
Destin mayor and Crestview council member races draw interest
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Okaloosa County elections are drawing attention. Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux said Tuesday that though the Destin mayoral race and Crestview city council races are generating some interest, the regional early voting numbers are not as hot compared to the last midterm general election.
WEAR
'Honey Baked Ham' set to reopen at temporary Destin location following fire
DESTIN, Fla. -- Four weeks after a fire, "Honey Baked Ham" is ready to reopen in Destin. They're in a new location on Harbor Boulevard, taking over the former location of Gilligan's Seafood. Owner Don Bryan says it's been a challenge to get deliveries rescheduled and permits issued. He said...
WEAR
Maynard's Donuts to open new 9 Mile Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A giant donut rolled down 9 Mile Road in Escambia County Monday. Maynard's Donuts is opening it's second location on the corner of 9 Mile and Pine Forest Road. They had their sign moved Monday. They will remain open at their original location on 875 E....
WEAR
Donate items in Pensacola for Florida Highway Patrol food drive
Florida Highway Patrol is collecting non-perishable food donations starting Tuesday for its annual Stuff the Charger food drive. The food drive runs through the end of November. Donations will be provided to food banks across the state to help support Florida families in need this holiday season. In Northwest Florida,...
WEAR
Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola considered a total loss after morning fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. --The Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant in Pensacola is considered a total loss after catching fire Monday morning. The building is located at 2250 W 9 Mile Rd. Fire crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. Firefighters put out the fire by 11:15 a.m. Upon arrival,...
WEAR
Pensacola Humane Society holds annual 'Barktoberfest' at Community Maritime Park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Humane Society is hosting it's annual "Barktoberfest" at Community Maritime Park Sunday. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. The event serves as one of the society's largest fundraisers of the year. Their will be multiple canine activities, tail-wagging’ contests, give-aways,...
WEAR
Citizens to vote on potential changes to Pensacola City Council members' pay increases
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People who live in Pensacola will be voting on five amendments to the city’s charter. The third and fourth amendment are related to elected officials. If a person is running for mayor and they aren’t filing by petition, they have to pay a filing fee that’s three percent of the mayor’s salary. It’s the same rule for city council members.
WEAR
One person rescued from balcony during Pensacola apartment fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola apartment complex. It happened around 7:25 am. in the 1300-block of Lakewood Road. According to Escambia County, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the two-story wood-framed building. Investigation revealed there was...
WEAR
City charter amendment on the ballot addresses Pensacola Mayor's executive powers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Five amendments to the City of Pensacola’s charter are on the ballot this year. The first amendment is the most complex. It includes 11 elements that cover everything from the mayor’s executive powers to how the charter should be amended in the future. One of...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County sees thousands of early votes ahead of Election Day
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla - More than 24,000 Santa Rosa County residents have already cast their ballots for the 2022 mid-term elections. Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Tappie Villane said Tuesday that early voting by mail and on-site has been a success. She said the numbers are "pretty much in line" with the last mid-term election in 2018 when it comes to early mail-in and on-site voting, but she does notice more voting by mail.
WEAR
44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
WEAR
Walton County Sheriff's Office rescues man from truck submerged in Hogtown Bayou
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office rescued a man from a truck found submerged in water Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Hogtown Bayou boat ramp on N County Highway 393 around 10 p.m. after a witness called in about seeing a vehicle in the water.
WEAR
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 9 months in Escambia County Jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles will spend nine months in jail for inappropriately touching an employee. A judge handed down that sentencing just Tuesday afternoon, convicting Stamitoles of misdemeanor battery. It was an emotional day in the courtroom for people on both sides of this case. The...
WEAR
Troopers searching for pickup truck suspected in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is looking for assistance in tracking down a pickup truck suspected to be involved in Tuesday morning's fatal hit-and-run in Escambia County. FHP says they are looking for a dark in color newer model Chevrolet or GMC full sized pickup truck, which they...
WEAR
6 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Six people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed on a Fort Walton Beach residence Friday. James Banks, 45; Jeff Rupert, 59; Emily Anderson, 29; Eric Elder, 32; Davene Owens, 35; and Cierra Banks, 23, were arrested on various charges after a search warrant was executed at 1966 Chesapeake Ridge.
