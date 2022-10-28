ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations down nearly 80% since August 1 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Even with the arrival of colder weather, October didn't live up to its frightful reputation when it comes to a waning coronavirus pandemic. Bexar County saw a daily average of just 121 new COVID-19 cases over the course of the month, down from 414 in September. It marks the third straight month of lowering case counts following July's moderate virus surge, which could end up being the last endured in the San Antonio area.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SA council paid consultant $325k for economic 'strategic framework', the city's economic director defends the cost

SAN ANTONIO — "Cookie-cutter." "Hardly any specifics." Those were phrases San Antonio City Councilmember Clayton Perry used to describe the Economic Development Strategic Framework created by Austin-based TIP Strategies, Inc. The 64-page document is meant to be a "guiding document (that) defines the Economic Development Department’s (EDD) role in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

First United gives back to First Responders

(Seguin) — A local bank didn’t want to go another day without showing its appreciation to first responders in Seguin and Guadalupe County. First United Bank in Seguin recently served a catered lunch to all first responders. Employees on Thursday rolled up their sleeves to serve up the meals one by one at the Columbus Club of Seguin.
SEGUIN, TX
daystech.org

These iPhone Cases are Made in San Antonio

Think of Dodocase’s artisan iPad and iPhone instances like old school e book covers, says proprietor Jamie Moore. Each is hand made in San Antonio out of leather-based supplies utilizing a particular wraparound design that permits the case to fully shield each side of any system. Moore says it’s their consideration to materials, element and craftsmanship—in addition to the flexibility for patrons to customise what they need their case to appear like—that units them other than the a whole lot of different instances accessible. “We continually try to not only make things for the customer, but to give them a lot of choices,” he says. Indeed, they’ve over 400,000 potentialities for materials, sample, shade and different particulars. Now primarily based within the Alamo City, the corporate was initially based in 2010 in San Francisco. When the homeowners had been able to promote, they contacted Moore, who they’d gotten to know whereas he was on gross sales calls on the West Coast, and he bought the corporate in 2017. In San Antonio, he’s partnered with artisans he’d labored with for years producing Toplight Wedding Albums. “We made really nice wedding albums, and that same process is really what goes into making an iPad or iPhone cover,” Moore says. “There’s a lot of hand labor, but it’s fun.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Radio Ink

KTSA Raises Over $163K

Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
