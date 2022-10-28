Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
San Antonio finalizes mass selection of contractors who will take on 2022 bond projects
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is taking on 183 projects in its 2022 bond package, and planning to focus most of the $1.2 billion worth of projects on infrastructure improvements including streets and sidewalks, parks, drainage, public safety facilities, and housing. On Tuesday the San Antonio City Council discussed...
COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations down nearly 80% since August 1 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Even with the arrival of colder weather, October didn't live up to its frightful reputation when it comes to a waning coronavirus pandemic. Bexar County saw a daily average of just 121 new COVID-19 cases over the course of the month, down from 414 in September. It marks the third straight month of lowering case counts following July's moderate virus surge, which could end up being the last endured in the San Antonio area.
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
These San Antonio Neighborhoods Have The Best Public High Schools
Schools are a top priority when it comes to choosing a place to live.
San Antonio working to add 129 miles of sidewalks over the next five years
SAN ANTONIO — Fueled by an allotment of more than $21 million provided through this year's budget, San Antonio crews are embarking on an effort to fix sidewalks around town—while also preparing to improve public safety by adding dozens more. City officials say among their priorities is not...
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting. The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8. San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has...
SA council paid consultant $325k for economic 'strategic framework', the city's economic director defends the cost
SAN ANTONIO — "Cookie-cutter." "Hardly any specifics." Those were phrases San Antonio City Councilmember Clayton Perry used to describe the Economic Development Strategic Framework created by Austin-based TIP Strategies, Inc. The 64-page document is meant to be a "guiding document (that) defines the Economic Development Department’s (EDD) role in...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
Report: Investors to buy San Antonio Missions baseball team, aim to build downtown stadium
SAN ANTONIO — A group of local investors plan to purchase the San Antonio Missions baseball club for $28 million, the San Antonio Express-News reports. California-based Elmore Sports Group currently owns the team, which has played at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium since 1994. Businessman and downtown developer Graham Weston...
seguintoday.com
First United gives back to First Responders
(Seguin) — A local bank didn’t want to go another day without showing its appreciation to first responders in Seguin and Guadalupe County. First United Bank in Seguin recently served a catered lunch to all first responders. Employees on Thursday rolled up their sleeves to serve up the meals one by one at the Columbus Club of Seguin.
New Braunfels Utilities to honor veterans Nov. 10
New Braunfels Utilities is hosting a celebration for veterans at Krause's Cafe Pavilion. (Courtesy Pexels) New Braunfels Utilities is hosting a celebration to honor veterans. The celebration will be held Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Krause’s Café Pavilion. According to New Braunfels Utilities officials, the “Veterans...
Animal Care Services adds another pig to 'menagerie of unusual animal' rescues
Charlotte joins two other pigs, two rabbits, and two horses rescued this month.
tpr.org
Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio's Muertosfest
People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
daystech.org
These iPhone Cases are Made in San Antonio
Think of Dodocase’s artisan iPad and iPhone instances like old school e book covers, says proprietor Jamie Moore. Each is hand made in San Antonio out of leather-based supplies utilizing a particular wraparound design that permits the case to fully shield each side of any system. Moore says it’s their consideration to materials, element and craftsmanship—in addition to the flexibility for patrons to customise what they need their case to appear like—that units them other than the a whole lot of different instances accessible. “We continually try to not only make things for the customer, but to give them a lot of choices,” he says. Indeed, they’ve over 400,000 potentialities for materials, sample, shade and different particulars. Now primarily based within the Alamo City, the corporate was initially based in 2010 in San Francisco. When the homeowners had been able to promote, they contacted Moore, who they’d gotten to know whereas he was on gross sales calls on the West Coast, and he bought the corporate in 2017. In San Antonio, he’s partnered with artisans he’d labored with for years producing Toplight Wedding Albums. “We made really nice wedding albums, and that same process is really what goes into making an iPad or iPhone cover,” Moore says. “There’s a lot of hand labor, but it’s fun.”
Parts of Stone Oak Parkway open following gas leak
SAN ANTONIO — Parts of Stone Oak Parkway were shut down following a gas leak, officials say. San Antonio Fire officials said there was a vapor leak at Knights Cross Drive and Stone Oak Parkway. It happened when construction crews hit a gas main, officials said. There were no...
KSAT 12
Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
Radio Ink
KTSA Raises Over $163K
Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
KSAT 12
More than 156,000 people voted in first 5 days of early voting in Bexar County. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
Early voting for the midterm election has started in Texas, and 31,228 voters made their way to Bexar County’s 51 early voting polling locations on Friday. In the first five days of early voting, 156,785 people have cast a ballot in this county. Voters can choose any of the...
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
Outbreak of childhood respiratory illness wreaking havoc at San Antonio hospitals
'I can definitely say that most hospital systems right now are full,' one physician said.
