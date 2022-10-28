ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit City Council votes down restaurant ordinance

Detroit City Council voted Tuesday against requiring restaurants to post a sign showing their health inspection grades. Councilmembers denied the ordinance 6-3. It would have required Detroit restaurant owners to post a 7-inch by 9-inch color-coded sign that would have been effective on Oct. 2, 2023. Councilman Scott Benson spearheaded the proposed ordinance three years ago in an effort to promote transparency and improve public health, adding that a health inspection is something that is not given but earned by a restaurateur.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Homelessness deepens as pandemic aid ends and the economy falters

The dollars don’t match the demand. During the height of the pandemic, as millions of dollars in federal aid flowed to community organizations, homeless families and individuals received the support they needed and advocates say things improved. But these programs, including anti-eviction measures, emergency rental assistance and child tax...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

FANUC America Breaks Ground on New 800,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion to Meet Increasing Demands for Automation and Workforce Skills Training

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, today held a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction of its new 800,000+ square foot West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, MI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005306/en/ Left to right: Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI; David Coulter, Oakland Country Executive; Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive and Economic Competitiveness Officer at the MEDC; Joe Cvengros, VP of Facilities, FANUC America; FANUC CRX Cobot; Mike Cicco, President & CEO, FANUC America; Congresswoman Haley Stevens from Michigan’s 11th District; Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills; Yusuke Shindo, Consul General of Japan in Detroit (Photo: Business Wire)
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ascension St. John Hospital closing oncology pediatric department

DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Johanna Mahnke's son Amir was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at 6 years old, she found comfort knowing that she could receive help at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit. "They were very comforting. Everyone on the floor were very kind, very considerate. Even the...
DETROIT, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
DETROIT, MI
rejournals.com

Mid-America brokers sale of Home Depot property in Detroit market

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of a single-tenant triple net property leased to The Home Depot in Dearborn, Michigan, in the Detroit market. The 111,805-square-foot property is a freestanding portion of the Fairlane North Shopping Center in the west suburban Detroit community of...
DEARBORN, MI
US 103.1

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI

