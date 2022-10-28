National figures campaign for Barnes, Johnson in waning days before election

MADISON, Wis. — The list of high-profile politicians campaigning for Wisconsin candidates in the final days before the Nov. 8 election continues to grow, with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg stumping for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes and a number of Republicans touring the state with Sen. Ron Johnson.

Johnson, who is in the midst of a bus tour of the Badger State, was joined by Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and others during a stop in Franklin Friday morning.

McDaniel told attendees Republicans have a plan to solve the major issues facing the country.

“We’re going to make sure that we fight for every single family, and we’re going to fight for those kids who were left behind, and we’re going to shut our border, and we’re going to stop this nonsense with this crime and this fentanyl and we’re going to restore commonsense to the United States of America,” she said.

On the Democratic side, Buttigieg joined Barnes, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, actor Bradley Whitford and others at an event in Madison.

Buttigieg stressed the importance of the race in the larger national political landscape and in determining who controls the Senate.

“This is going to be a barn burner,” he said. “There is a reason people from around the country are watching. This is going to be a tipping point state again, again and again. This is going to be close.”

Buttigieg’s visit came two days after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigned with Democrats at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Former President Barack Obama is set to visit Milwaukee on Saturday, and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will take part in multiple rallies across the state next week.

