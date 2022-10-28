Read full article on original website
Good Day Good Dog: Rachel
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. Rachel has been at the shelter for a while. She was adopted several years ago and lived in the country until she was brought back because of a move. She can be picky about dog friends and would do best as an only dog. She has a bad knee that doesn’t slow her down at all. She loves to be with people but her very favorite thing is riding in a vehicle. She would be the perfect dog for someone who wants a constant companion.
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
Inclement weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early...
LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
Cancer survivor giving back after getting help from Lubbock’s Inside Out Foundation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Penny Blackerby began as a client of the Inside Out Foundation and now serves as a volunteer and board member. In 2017, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had already heard about the Inside Out Foundation through her sorority, which already supported the IOF as part of breast cancer awareness. But now Penny was walking through their doors as a client.
Trick or Treat Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s nothing spooky about this Halloween forecast. After an afternoon that is cool but pleasant, the evening will be mild with a chill setting in. Mild weather will close out October. There will be considerable high clouds but no rain. The morning chilly but the afternoon pleasant. Highs a bit cool, but near average for the date.
Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 15 years with donation event to South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving West...
Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm. The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
First Friday Art Trail to host Procesiόn for Dia de los Muertos
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail and Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) on Friday, November 4, 2022.
LCU’s Kappa Phi Kappa hosting Halloween fundraiser for friend with cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the Lubbock Christian University social group Kappa Phi Kappa will host a Halloween carnival as a fundraiser for their friend and sister Ashleigh Reedy, who has been diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. Her friends say they know Reedy as the girl with the big heart,...
TTUHSC event seeks to spread the word about Alzheimer’s Disease
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is estimated that more than six million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to more than double to 13 million by 2050. The disease annually takes more lives than breast and prostate cancer combined, and approximately one-third of seniors die with Alzheimer’s or a similar form of dementia. However, the path to developing Alzheimer’s disease often begins with an initial diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (CGI), which begins with subtle declines in memory and cognitive abilities. Of those diagnosed each year with CGI, approximately 10%-15% will eventually develop a form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated assault in October shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Edward Fabian Lopez has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of shooting his cousin, Isaiah Riojas, in front of a family member’s house in early October. PREVIOUS STORY: ‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting...
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 42-year-old man is now charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators served the warrant on Alvin Flores Tuesday evening. Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Covenant Children’s announces new outpatient mental health facility
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s and Texas Tech Physicians will open a new facility at Covenant Children’s in the Spring of 2023, focusing on outpatient mental health. Dr. Wakefield, TTUHSC Department of Psychiatry Chair says, “One in three children will qualify for a mental health diagnosis every...
Donors giving to Wayland Baptist in record numbers
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Continuing to exceed high expectations, Wayland Baptist University has now engaged the largest number of donors in the recorded history of the university. The new record comes with almost two months left in the current calendar year, as well as during a time when economic...
