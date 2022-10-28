Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey starting on Tuesday, Tre Mann coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Tre Mann moving to the bench. Our models expect Giddey to play 33.3 minutes against Orlando. Giddey's Tuesday projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting on Tuesday, Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Tuesday with Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench. Our models expect Robinson-Earl to play 11.0 minutes against the Magic. Robinson-Earl's Tuesday projection includes 3.9 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) out again on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Vassell continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Vassell is averaging...
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out on Wednesday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face the Clippers on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Tate...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Toscano-Anderson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against New Orleans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.9 minutes against the Pelicans. Toscano-Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (knee) will not return on Tuesday
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross (knee) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ross is dealing with a knee contusion and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Thunder. Ross will finish Tuesday's game with 1 assist, 0 points and 0 rebounds in 4 minutes...
numberfire.com
Magic's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on off the bench on Tuesday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suggs has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Tuesday. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Suggs will come off the bench against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Darrel Williams (knee) available for Week 8
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams has been upgraded to available and will be active against Minnesota on Sunday. With James Conner (ribs) still sidelined, Williams could see touches alongside Eno Benjamin in Arizona's backfield. The Cardinals are...
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Heat. Lyles Wednesday projection includes 6.8...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (heel) available on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 16.2 minutes against Phoenix. McLaughlin's Tuesday projection includes 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler (illness) available for Jazz on Wednesday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Kessler was removed from the injury report and will be available to face Dallas on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.4 minutes against Dallas. Kessler's Wednesday projection includes 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) available on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Craig's Tuesday projection includes 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Okongwu is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Knicks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.0 minutes against New York. Okongwu's Wednesday projection...
Comments / 0