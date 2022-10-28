ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

NECN

Victim Killed Near Mall of New Hampshire Was Shot in Face, Authorities Say

Authorities gave new details Tuesday on a deadly shooting over the weekend near the Mall of New Hampshire. The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said an autopsy on 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Manchester. Investigators determined Cardakovic was shot in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stoneham police investigating after residents find paper swastikas on front yard

Stoneham police are investigating after a resident found several pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their front yard Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the home on Whittemore Lane shortly before 9:00 a.m. for a reported of vandalism. When they arrived, the officers found several paper swastikas with hateful language littering the victim’s property, according to the Stoneham Police Department.
STONEHAM, MA
NECN

Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times after bar altercation

NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning is due in court Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times pleads not guilty

A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected to survive. Investigators said the...
NASHUA, NH
newbedfordguide.com

New Hampshire State Police arrest Massachusetts woman after rollover accident

“On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at approximately 3:04 AM, Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 South in the vicinity of the Massachusetts state line in the Town of Seabrook. Preliminary investigation at the...
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
CBS Boston

Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set. 
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School

A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
HUDSON, NH
whdh.com

Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
LYNN, MA
mynbc5.com

Deliberations continue in Aita Gurung trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Tuesday, the jury in the trial of Aita Gurung returned to court for a second day of deliberations. They continued to consider whether or not Gurung was legally insane when he allegedly killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and injured his mother-in-law, Tulasa Rimal, with a meat cleaver in 2017.
WMUR.com

Manchester police make arrests after complaints made about Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said Monday they will increase patrols in and around Veterans Park after complaints from the community led to five arrests. Police said they have had several calls come in over the past few weeks from people who said they were concerned about drug use in and around Veterans Park.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

2 arrested for Church Street assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
BURLINGTON, VT

