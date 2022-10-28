Read full article on original website
NECN
manchesterinklink.com
Autopsy results released in Oct. 29 shooting death of Londonderry man on South Willow Street
CONCORD, NH – An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office shows that Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, of Londonderry, was killed last weekend as the result of two gunshot wounds, one to his face and one to his neck. Mr. Cardakovic’s body was found on South Willow Street in...
Stoneham police investigating after residents find paper swastikas on front yard
Stoneham police are investigating after a resident found several pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their front yard Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the home on Whittemore Lane shortly before 9:00 a.m. for a reported of vandalism. When they arrived, the officers found several paper swastikas with hateful language littering the victim’s property, according to the Stoneham Police Department.
NECN
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times after bar altercation
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning is due in court Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected...
WMUR.com
WMUR.com
Gilford woman, dog fatally shot on Halloween in 2010; case remains unsolved
GILFORD, N.H. — Police still don't know who fatally shot a Gilford woman and her dog on Halloween 12 years ago. Officials said Roberta "Bobbie" Miller was found dead in her home on Country Club Road in Gilford on Nov. 1, 2010. Her body was discovered by her son,...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate report of shots fired at apartment building in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Police are investigating after a St. Johnsbury resident said someone shot at their apartment building on the night of Halloween. St. Johnsbury Police said they received a call from 42-year-old Vera Langmaid on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. after Langmaid said someone shot at her apartment building on 57 Harrison Avenue.
newbedfordguide.com
New Hampshire State Police arrest Massachusetts woman after rollover accident
“On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at approximately 3:04 AM, Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 South in the vicinity of the Massachusetts state line in the Town of Seabrook. Preliminary investigation at the...
WMUR.com
North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...
WMUR.com
Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting at Manchester intersection waives arraignment
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a busy Manchester intersection remained in jail Monday after entering a plea of not guilty. Loved ones of the man who died are sharing more of what happened in the moments before Saturday afternoon's shooting at a busy intersection on South Willow Street.
nbcboston.com
Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School
A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
whdh.com
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
mynbc5.com
Deliberations continue in Aita Gurung trial
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Tuesday, the jury in the trial of Aita Gurung returned to court for a second day of deliberations. They continued to consider whether or not Gurung was legally insane when he allegedly killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and injured his mother-in-law, Tulasa Rimal, with a meat cleaver in 2017.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween 51 years ago; case still unsolved
LOUDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween in 1971, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Daniel O'Connell, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was found dead in a wooded area off Route 106 in Loudon 51 years ago. An autopsy revealed he died...
WMUR.com
Manchester police make arrests after complaints made about Veterans Park
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said Monday they will increase patrols in and around Veterans Park after complaints from the community led to five arrests. Police said they have had several calls come in over the past few weeks from people who said they were concerned about drug use in and around Veterans Park.
WMUR.com
1 charged, more arrests expected in connection with tires piled on Rindge road
RINDGE, N.H. — A teenager from Jaffrey is facing several felonies for his alleged role in a tire pile that caused an accident on a road in Rindge. Earlier in October, police said the suspects stacked the tires to light them on fire but a vehicle drove into it.
WCAX
2 arrested for Church Street assault
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
Methuen Police Say They Are Close to Making An Arrest in Saturday Hit and Run, Injuring 65-Year-Old Man
The Methuen Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Saturday morning. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said police found the car allegedly involved in the crash and believe they know the identity of the driver. An investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.
