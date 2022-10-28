Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (knee) will not return on Tuesday
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross (knee) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ross is dealing with a knee contusion and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Thunder. Ross will finish Tuesday's game with 1 assist, 0 points and 0 rebounds in 4 minutes...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
numberfire.com
Magic's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on off the bench on Tuesday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suggs has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Tuesday. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Suggs will come off the bench against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Heat. Lyles Wednesday projection includes 6.8...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) out again on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Vassell continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Vassell is averaging...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (jaw) questionable for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Adams is dealing with jaw soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Adams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is dealing with a back issue and is questionable to face New Orleans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against the Pelicans. Davis' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Heat's Tyler Herro (eye) will not return on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (eye) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Herro suffered an eye injury in the first half of Tuesday's game and will not return. Max Strus started the second half in his place. Herro will finish Tuesday's game with 1...
numberfire.com
Update: Thunder's Josh Giddey (ankle) upgraded to questionable on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey was originally ruled out but has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play against Orlando on Tuesday. Expect another update on his status closer to tip-off. The Thunder are...
Gilgeous-Alexander's 34 help Thunder push win streak to 4
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For a few moments, it seemed like the glory days for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “MVP! MVP!” chants rained down for a Thunder player late in a win, like they often did during the Kevin Durant/Russell Westbrook era. This time, the chants were for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The new face of the franchise scored 13 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, and the Thunder rallied from 15 points down in the second half to beat the Orlando Magic 116-108 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Gilgeous-Alexander made all three of his field goals and 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Gilgeous-Alexander, the fifth-year guard who averages 31.5 points, could do even more.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful for Charlotte on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful to play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Martin played one minute off the bench in the season opener before leaving with a quad injury. He has been sidelined since and that is expected to continue on Wednesday. Terry Rozier (ankle) is also doubtful again. Jalen McDaniels will benefit from extra minutes while Martin is out and Dennis Smith Jr. will continue to start.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (heel) available on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 16.2 minutes against Phoenix. McLaughlin's Tuesday projection includes 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson (back) available on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Richardson has been removed from Wednesday's injury report and will be available to face Toronto. Our models expect him to play 27.7 minutes. His return could move Romeo Langford back to the bench. Richardson's...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (knee) probable on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.7 minutes against the Lakers. Jones' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey starting on Tuesday, Tre Mann coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Tre Mann moving to the bench. Our models expect Giddey to play 33.3 minutes against Orlando. Giddey's Tuesday projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com
Dyson Daniels (ankle) probable for Pelicans on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Daniels is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 7.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Daniels' Wednesday...
