OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For a few moments, it seemed like the glory days for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “MVP! MVP!” chants rained down for a Thunder player late in a win, like they often did during the Kevin Durant/Russell Westbrook era. This time, the chants were for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The new face of the franchise scored 13 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, and the Thunder rallied from 15 points down in the second half to beat the Orlando Magic 116-108 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Gilgeous-Alexander made all three of his field goals and 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Gilgeous-Alexander, the fifth-year guard who averages 31.5 points, could do even more.

