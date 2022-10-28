Read full article on original website
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
JJC College Fair on 10/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
CPD: Man facing 10 felonies following multiple burglaries, carjacking
CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing ten felonies after being arrested on the North Side Sunday. Jeremiah Magdaleno, 26, was taken into custody in the 2500 block of West Touhy. Police allege Magdaleno has committed several crimes in the past six weeks. He is facing three counts of...
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man arrested in Plano theft
An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident
WGN News reached out to Chicago police for comment
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff's Office investigates four-vehicle crash in Kendall Township
Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.
cwbchicago.com
8-time felon accidentally left his ID behind after robbing convenience store, prosecutors say
An eight-time convicted felon allegedly left a key piece of evidence behind after he robbed a downtown Chicago convenience store last month: his photo ID. The man’s accomplice, who managed not to drop a piece of identification at the scene, remains at large. Olando Manning and his accomplice allegedly...
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Addison man accused of murdering wife
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond has been denied for an Addison man accused of killing his wife in their home earlier this week. Brahim Bakayoko, 44, of the 1100 block of Trinity Drive, appeared at a bond hearing Saturday morning where a judge granted the state’s motion to deny bond.
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Calls For ‘Statewide Ban' on ‘Weapons of War' After Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood left at least 14 people injured, including 3 children. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war...
Lightfoot’s security detail involved in Northwest Side police shooting: sources
CHICAGO — A police shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning involved Chicago Police officers assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail, sources told WGN Investigates. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Monticello. Police sources said the officers witnessed an attempted robbery, […]
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
Missing person sought by Crystal Lake police
Michael K. Mabry was last seen on Sept. 21 in Cicero, and friends and family have not seen him since, according to a bulletin put out by Crystal Lake police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.
1 killed in semi crash on I-55 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police say
One person was killed in a west suburban crash on Interstate 55, police said.
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
Aurora man faces charges following domestic disturbance
CHICAGO - An Aurora man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two people. Batavia police say on Thursday around 8:19 a.m., Miguel Reyes-Garcia, 33, entered a home in the 400 block of Mill Street in South Elgin. Reyes-Garcia entered the home without permission and...
WSPY NEWS
Missing confession and court transcripts found in Weger case
Searching for more evidence, attorney Andrew Hale could not find the original court case files or written confession statement from the murder trial of Chester Weger, who was convicted in 1961 of killing one of three women at Starved Rock State Park. Not in LaSalle County or not in Will...
Suburban man accused of giving out Halloween candy in marijuana bags
Concerned parents began calling South Chicago Heights police Halloween night when there was an odd odor coming from their kids’ candy bags. Parents said it smelled like marijuana. Police suspected a man was giving out gummy bears in small bags previously used to hold cannabis. “There even appeared to be residual marijuana material in the […]
Person Killed After SUV Slams Into Back of Semi-Trailer on Stevenson Near Lemont
One person has been killed in a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Lemont Road on the inbound Stevenson Expressway Tuesday. NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene on Tuesday, observing an SUV that had become wedged underneath the rear of a semi-trailer at the location.
wmay.com
Suspects In Custody After Gunfire On Interstate 39
A shooting on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County Thursday night has resulted in the arrest of three people after a police pursuit that extended into Wisconsin. Illinois State Police responded to that reported interstate shooting and located the suspect vehicle near LaSalle. Near Mendota, a passenger in the vehicle fired shots at a state police squad car. The vehicle was struck but the trooper was not injured.
