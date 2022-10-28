ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man arrested in Plano theft

An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sheriff's Office investigates four-vehicle crash in Kendall Township

Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bond denied for Addison man accused of murdering wife

WHEATON, Ill. - Bond has been denied for an Addison man accused of killing his wife in their home earlier this week. Brahim Bakayoko, 44, of the 1100 block of Trinity Drive, appeared at a bond hearing Saturday morning where a judge granted the state’s motion to deny bond.
ADDISON, IL
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
1520 The Ticket

Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter

This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Missing confession and court transcripts found in Weger case

Searching for more evidence, attorney Andrew Hale could not find the original court case files or written confession statement from the murder trial of Chester Weger, who was convicted in 1961 of killing one of three women at Starved Rock State Park. Not in LaSalle County or not in Will...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Suspects In Custody After Gunfire On Interstate 39

A shooting on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County Thursday night has resulted in the arrest of three people after a police pursuit that extended into Wisconsin. Illinois State Police responded to that reported interstate shooting and located the suspect vehicle near LaSalle. Near Mendota, a passenger in the vehicle fired shots at a state police squad car. The vehicle was struck but the trooper was not injured.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy