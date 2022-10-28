The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.

