Tucson, AZ

California athlete Nicholas Fernandez includes Arizona in top 5

The early signing period for college football is a little over a month away, and as of now Arizona has 18 players committed for the 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats have room for a few more prospects, one of whom could be a two-way standout from the Los Angeles area.
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Utah week

Arizona has begun preparations for Saturday’s trip to Utah, the start of a 2-game road trip that will see it face another two ranked opponents after having faced two in October. Before fully diving into the Utes, though, UA coach Jedd Fisch looked back on Saturday’s 45-37 Homecoming loss...
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting another Pac-12 men’s basketball title

The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.
Arizona volleyball escapes upset bid by Oregon State in five-set victory

After the four-set loss against No. 18 Oregon on Friday night, Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio said that Arizona “just can’t function” without senior outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu on the floor. To that end, he made changes to the Wildcats’ starting lineup on Sunday against Oregon State.
