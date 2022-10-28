Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: Jacob Manu’s Pac-12 revenge tour, a real defensive rotation, Jedd Fisch’s ‘pitcher-catcher’ relationship with Jayden de Laura
Arizona was the only Pac-12 school that offered Jacob Manu a scholarship. The only FBS program, actually. And just like snubbed NFL players on Draft Day, he plans to remind them of this in the best way possible. “All these Pac-12 schools that I wanted to get recruited by, I...
azdesertswarm.com
California athlete Nicholas Fernandez includes Arizona in top 5
The early signing period for college football is a little over a month away, and as of now Arizona has 18 players committed for the 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats have room for a few more prospects, one of whom could be a two-way standout from the Los Angeles area.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Utah week
Arizona has begun preparations for Saturday’s trip to Utah, the start of a 2-game road trip that will see it face another two ranked opponents after having faced two in October. Before fully diving into the Utes, though, UA coach Jedd Fisch looked back on Saturday’s 45-37 Homecoming loss...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star in-state wing Cody Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Nov. 9
The early signing period for college basketball begins on Nov. 9, and Arizona is expected to get the National Letter of Intent from its lone 2023 commitment, 4-star Texas guard KJ Lewis. That number might end up doubling depending on the decision of one of the Wildcats’ top recruiting targets....
azdesertswarm.com
Exhibition win over Western Oregon highlights Arizona men’s basketball’s potential, room for improvement
Arizona had no trouble beating Division II foe Western Oregon on Tuesday night, coasting to a 91-61 victory in an exhibition game that serves as its final tune-up before the real games start next week. There was plenty to like about the Wildcats’ performance, notably the aggressive play of junior...
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting another Pac-12 men’s basketball title
The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball faces Western Oregon in exhibition
It was a little more than a month ago when Arizona fans got their first glimpse of the 2022-23 Wildcats, during the annual Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage. Since then the team has gone through the basketball version of preseason training camp, which coach Tommy Lloyd said Friday was winding down. Along...
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info, odds announced for Arizona’s trip to Utah
For the third straight week, Arizona will avoid the late-night window as it seeks to pull off a major upset. The Wildcats’ Nov. 5 trip to face No. 12 Utah will air on Pac-12 Networks at 4:30 p.m. PT. All six of Arizona’s league games so far have been picked up by the conference’s channel.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball focusing on defense, fitness in preparation for final exhibition
Arizona women’s basketball gave up 63 points in its first exhibition against Division II West Texas A&M. The Wildcats allowed the Lady Buffs to shoot 44.6 percent overall and 46.7 percent from three-point distance. It did not please Arizona head coach Adia Barnes. WTAMU is a very good DII...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball escapes upset bid by Oregon State in five-set victory
After the four-set loss against No. 18 Oregon on Friday night, Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio said that Arizona “just can’t function” without senior outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu on the floor. To that end, he made changes to the Wildcats’ starting lineup on Sunday against Oregon State.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Western Oregon: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The Arizona Wildcats play their final tuneup before the regular season, hosting Division II Western Oregon in an exhibition. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Western Oregon game time, details:. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Time:...
