Really?
4d ago
The entire state has gone crazy. Give the minors a strict curfew if it’s broken then off to juvie they go or of working the proof of work and go right home. Stop protecting them and release their ages and photos and any record of arrest public record. If they are out past curfew then 1:2 adult per minor and adult held responsible for their actions also.
Related
‘Ghosting’ in NJ — it’s not just in the workplace anymore
With the labor shortage continuing in New Jersey, ghosting has become more and more commonplace at companies across the Garden State. But this kind of behavior, where you accept a job offer but then never show up for your first day at work and never communicate your change of plans, is also on the rise in personal relationships.
NJ testing ‘drug court’ diversion program at municipal level
Taking a page from its own book at the Superior Court level, New Jersey is testing a diversion program in select municipal courts to assist non-violent offenders with substance abuse issues. Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Kelly Levy, acting director of the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction...
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hanged from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
Two New Jersey police officers shot, officers search door-to-door for suspect
At least two New Jersey police officers have been shot by a gunman, possibly on a roof, according to media reports.
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey
The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
NJ is one of the safest states — thanks to cops, study says
Personal finance website WalletHub released its “2022’s Safest States in America,” comparing all 50 states across 53 key metrics grouped into five safety categories, including personal and residential, financial, road, and workplace, as well as emergency preparedness. In the tri-state area, New Jersey is the safest state...
Marijuana and more: NJ Poison Control’s Halloween warning
Halloween is a busy time for the New Jersey Poison Control Center. With people preoccupied preparing for school parades, house parties and trick-or-treating, they may not be paying attention to everything happening around them. But Bruce Ruck, managing director at the NJ Poison Information and Education System at Rutgers University...
‘Criminal matter’ at NJ Chiller Expo under investigation
PARSIPPANY-TROy HILLS — A "criminal matter" stemming from an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Hilton Parsippany on Sunday afternoon is under investigation by Morris County law enforcement. Organizers said on their Facebook page that Parsippany-Troy Hills police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the...
How many abortions in NJ? A look at numbers after Supreme Court overturned Roe
TRENTON – There was a small increase in the number of abortions in New Jersey during the first two months after the Supreme Court invalidated the federal assurance of abortion rights, returning the decision to the states. A report released by the Society of Family Planning shows there was...
Expungement clinics being held throughout N.J. to help those with past weed convictions
Felix Pineda drove from Somerset to Trenton on Saturday with hopes of expunging a past marijuana conviction that he believes is holding him back. Despite obtaining a college degree from Berkeley College last year, Pineda believes the marijuana offense that was tied to his second degree robbery arrest in 2013 is keeping potential employers from hiring him. He is currently a medical warehouse picker making $18 an hour.
Crossing guard hit by vehicle at high school in Ocean Township, NJ
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A crossing guard for the high school along West Park Avenue was hit by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital on Halloween, according to police. The crossing guard was struck Monday afternoon by a vehicle near the eastern driveway of Ocean Township High...
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
New Jersey Transit decides if mask mandates will return
New Jersey Transit has not required face coverings on their trains and busses since April. A small, but vocal, group of riders have been demanding their return. It's not going to happen. At Monday's Customer Service and Operations committee meeting the issue was again raised. In the past, New Jersey...
Top NJ election official: Beware text messages trying to trick you
TRENTON – New Jersey’s top election official says some voters in the state have gotten text messages with misinformation about their voter registration and polling places. Secretary of State Tahesha Way said the messages appear to have been sent by an organization called Voting Futures. She said they...
Warning for NJ residents: Don’t let thieves steal this from your car
There’s been a recent rash of catalytic converter thefts reported by car and truck owners across New Jersey, and one lawmaker is now pushing a plan to stop this from happening. A measure, S249 sponsored by state Sen. Nellie Pou, D-Passaic, would require operators of scrap metal businesses to...
New Jersey’s local governments face cost crunch
Health benefit rates, pension contributions, energy prices, and inflation will squeeze local government coffers in the coming year. The post New Jersey’s local governments face cost crunch appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Survey ranks New Jersey a top 10 state for wedding industry
The COVID pandemic did a number on weddings across the country but that number has grown bigger and better for 2022. An unprecedented 2.5 million weddings are set to take place this year, which is a boom not seen since 1984. Great news if you're in the wedding business. The...
Election day is coming up — out-vote the fraud, New Jersey (Opinion)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. In New Jersey, you don't have to wait until Tuesday. Early voting in person has already started and many of us vote by mail. It's obvious that there are issues with a voting system when even though you're only legally allowed to vote once, with no ID check at the polls, it's impossible for election officials to guarantee there is no fraud.
