Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is getting ready to hit theaters and the project will be the last major entry into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set to introduce us to Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) as the main antagonist, and from what we've seen so far he will definitely be a formidable foe. Before anyone got to see the film, there were rumors that Doctor Doom would have some type of presence in the film, and he was also rumored to appear in the post-credits scene Now, that people have seen the film, those rumors turned out to be false. ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis got the chance to talk with Nate Moore who is a producer on the film and he asked him if there were any plans to include Doctor Doom in the sequel and it turns out there wasn't.

3 DAYS AGO