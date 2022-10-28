ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
People

Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel

The actor brought some major sunny vibes on Wednesday to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles Michael B. Jordan showed off his smooth style on Wednesday at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actor, who played Killmonger in the first installment of the Marvel franchise, stepped out on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the launch of writer/director Ryan Coogler's long-awaited Marvel sequel. Dressed in a slick, yellow jacket and matching wide-legged trousers (both Louis Vuitton), PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)

The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Addresses Chadwick Boseman's Absence in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about the loss of Chadwick Boseman before the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety spoke to the executive on the purple carpet. Amid questions about the X-Men and Young Avengers, a lot of people didn't lose sight of how this movie is a celebration of Boseman's life first and foremost. Yes, there are some MCU connections and plot developments for this world. But, more importantly, Wakanda Forever takes time to really honor the actor that kickstarted this particular franchise and never loses sight of that. Feige actually talked about the other movies in Boseman's career and how that range will allow a ton of fans to experience and cherish his work into the future.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Rolling Out an Exclusive 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Happy Meal

The release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is quickly approaching. On November 11, the sequel to one of the most popular superhero movies of all time will hit theaters. In celebration of the event, you'll be able to order a new Happy Meal from McDonald's. Each meal will include one of 10 Black Panther superhero toys.
Variety

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter

To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
Collider

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
BGR.com

This Wakanda Forever clip is our best look at the new Black Panther

Wakanda Forever will introduce a brand new Black Panther because T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away before production on the sequel had started. That’s not a major spoiler, as we knew all along that Marvel wouldn’t recast the beloved character. But Marvel has barely shown the new Black Panther in trailers and promo ads. Fast-forward to today, however, and the studio gave us our best look yet at the new Black Panther via a clip that looks more like a trailer than a TV ad.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director, Producer Address Doctor Doom Rumors (Exclusive)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is getting ready to hit theaters and the project will be the last major entry into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set to introduce us to Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) as the main antagonist, and from what we've seen so far he will definitely be a formidable foe. Before anyone got to see the film, there were rumors that Doctor Doom would have some type of presence in the film, and he was also rumored to appear in the post-credits scene Now, that people have seen the film, those rumors turned out to be false. ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis got the chance to talk with Nate Moore who is a producer on the film and he asked him if there were any plans to include Doctor Doom in the sequel and it turns out there wasn't.
IGN

Avengers: Secret Wars- Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Responds to Rumors About Him Potentially Directing the Epic Phase 6 MCU Film

With directing credits on films like Black Panther and Creed, Ryan Coogler is currently one of the most sought-after directors in all of Hollywood. With his next Marvel venture in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing next month, Coogler is rumored to be the next blockbuster MCU director with him taking up a potential Avengers movie in Secret Wars.
ComicBook

What If? Season 2 Bringing Back Major Marvel Star

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got its first animated series last summer, with the first season of What If...? making its debut on Disney+. The series, which is based on the comic series of the same name, chronicles alternate universes where key events from MCU movies and shows played out differently. It's been known for quite some time that the show is renewed for a sophomore season, which has begged the question of which characters and scenarios we'll see play out in the new episodes. During a recent panel at the LightBox Expo (via Laughing Place), What If...? director Bryan Andrews revealed that Cate Blanchett will be reprising her role as Hela in Season 2, after originally portraying the character in Thor: Ragnarok.

