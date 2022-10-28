ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State Star Defenders Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson Among SEC's Best in Total Tackles

The pair of linebackers have been a vital part of the Bulldogs' defense and stand out among the conference's best.

Mississippi State's defense has stood out multiple times on the gridiron, and much of that is due to a pair of standout athletes that are leading the charge.

Linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson rank within the top three of all SEC defenders for total tackles, according to JWP Sports. Johnson is listed in second place on the leaderboard with 72 tackles, while Watson has notched 68 tackles of his own on the season to put himself in third place. The only player ahead of the two Bulldogs is Vanderbilt's Anfernee Orji, who has recorded 83 tackles.

Johnson has been a vital part of MSU's defense since his breakthrough season in 2021. The senior out of Tupelo has notched 5.0 tackles-for-loss and three quarterback hurries this year, and he seems to be part of nearly every big play on the Bulldogs' defense. Johnson has nearly surpassed his last season's total of 86 tackles with four regular season games remaining and a potential bowl berth on the line.

Watson has proven himself time and time again for the Bulldogs, putting up huge numbers while even missing some time after being called for a targeting penalty. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder has added 5.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks and one interception to his impressive resume this season. He has grown significantly through his five seasons wearing the Maroon and White.

The duo of linebackers will play a huge role for the Bulldogs in the coming weeks. Mississippi State has an open date this weekend but will welcome Auburn to Davis Wade Stadium next Saturday. The team will also face Georgia, East Tennessee State and Ole Miss over the next month.

