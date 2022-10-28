ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Police trying to find missing Damascus woman

The Damascus Police Department is seeking tips in the case of a missing woman. The Damascus Police Department is seeking tips in the case of a missing woman. Patrick Henry sweeps Grundy, advances to Region 1D …. Patrick Henry sweeps Grundy, advances to Region 1D volleyball semis. Simmons named TSWA...
DAMASCUS, VA
Veterans’ Day Concert by Symphony of the Mountains

(WJHL) Scott Eddlemon, Executive Director of Symphony of the Mountains tells us about their upcoming concert “Honoring Our Veterans” to be held November 11th at the Farmers Market in Kingsport. For more information visit www.SymphonyoftheMountains.org.
KINGSPORT, TN
Virginia AG's office now involved in Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation

Virginia AG's office now involved in Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation. Virginia AG’s office now involved in Bristol, Virginia …. Virginia AG's office now involved in Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation. Patrick Henry sweeps Grundy, advances to Region 1D …. Patrick Henry sweeps Grundy, advances to Region 1D volleyball semis. Simmons...
BRISTOL, VA
Man arrested after motorcycle chase through 2 counties, police report

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Carter County deputies were pursuing a motorcycle Saturday morning when it entered Washington County. Man arrested after motorcycle chase through 2 counties, …. A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Carter County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville

1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville. 1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in …. 1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville. Carter Compassion Center opens physical location …. Carter Compassion Center opens physical location to help needy. Science Hill TD catch...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin. JCPD says...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

