UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO