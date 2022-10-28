Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Driver killed in I-77 crash; southbound lanes reopen
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person was killed Tuesday after an accident along Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County. According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just before the Belle/Midland Trail exit on I-77 (also I-64) near mile-marker 96. It was reported just after 3 p.m. The southbound...
3-vehicle crash shuts down Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A head-on collision that involved three vehicles has shut down Route 10 near Salt Rock, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened around 7:15 p.m. There is currently no word on any injuries. Route 10 is closed about one mile north of Upper Heath Creek Road. Cabell County EMS, […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say driver killed in crash on I-77 near Belle-Midland Trail exit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:29 p.m. 11/01/22. West Virginia State Police said the driver of a crash on Interstate 77 South near the Midland Trail/Belle exit has died. The crash happened about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available. ORIGINAL.
1 injured in crash involving fire truck in Hurricane, West Virginia
(UPDATE: Nov. 1, 2022, 4:15 p.m.): Mike Hoffman, Hurricane Fire Department Chief, says one of their trucks was traveling south on Hurricane Creek Road while a small white car was driving north on the road. The driver of the white car went over the center line, and the driver of the fire truck swerved to […]
wchstv.com
Work begins to shift eastbound traffic onto new Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Highways officials said the eastbound fast lane on Interstate 64 between mile markers 43 and 45 will be closed overnight several days to begin work to shift eastbound traffic onto the new Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge. The fast lane will be closed between...
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
wchstv.com
Man dies in ATV crash in Putnam County
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is dead after an ATV crash in Putnam County. Putnam County deputies said Stevie Hills was reported missing by his son on Monday. His son said Hills had been drinking when he left Poca River Road on an ATV about 8 p.m. Sunday and never returned.
wchstv.com
Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled Wednesday for I-64 interchange near Culloden
CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a project to build a new exit on Interstate 64 at Culloden. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in the gravel parking lot on Virginia Avenue in Culloden directly next to US Foods Logistics, according to a news advisory from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
WSAZ
Head-on crash temporarily closes roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash Friday evening with injuries involved temporarily closed part of MacCorkle Avenue in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of James River Road. Dispatchers say two patients are involved, but the extent...
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
wchstv.com
More than 3,500 Appalachian Power customers in Kanawha without service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 3,500 Appalachian Power customers in Kanawha County were without power Tuesday afternoon. The power company listed 3,579 customers without service in Kanawha County as of 5:30 p.m. Metro 911 reported all traffic lights in Nitro and MacCorkle Avenue and Third Street in...
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Kanawha County on Tuesday. The deaths – a 70-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman – push the county’s total during the pandemic to 744, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Active cases topped 100...
UPDATE: MacCorkle Ave reopens after crash in Chelyan, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:04 P.M. Oct. 28, 2022) – MacCorkle Avenue has reopened after a two-vehicle crash in Chelyan. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Part of MacCorkle Avenue is shut down after a crash in Chelyan, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 on MacCorkle Avenue near […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
WDTV
Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
wchstv.com
Study: New Elk River Trail system could ramp up economies of towns along trail
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A study that looked at the economic development potential for the new Elk River Trail system found that towns along the trail could attract 150,000 visitors per year and generate $250 million in sales activity over the next 15 years. The report, sponsored by the...
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
One arrested after police chase in South Charleston, West Virginia, early Saturday morning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says South Charleston Police Department chased a suspect near Oakhurst Drive off of Corridor G, North, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The pursuit lasted two minutes, and one person was arrested. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement. There is no other information at this […]
woay.com
West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program advises everyone to drive safely this Halloween
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) partners with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind everyone that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. Drivers should be extra cautious on Halloween, as more pedestrians are trick-or-treating at...
wchstv.com
Missing Kanawha County teen found safe
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 11:31 p.m. 10/31/22. Kanawha County deputies said a teenager who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe. Kelsey Pomeroy, 14, was located, deputies said Monday night. ORIGINAL. Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen...
