Kanawha County, WV

WSAZ

Driver killed in I-77 crash; southbound lanes reopen

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person was killed Tuesday after an accident along Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County. According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just before the Belle/Midland Trail exit on I-77 (also I-64) near mile-marker 96. It was reported just after 3 p.m. The southbound...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man dies in ATV crash in Putnam County

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is dead after an ATV crash in Putnam County. Putnam County deputies said Stevie Hills was reported missing by his son on Monday. His son said Hills had been drinking when he left Poca River Road on an ATV about 8 p.m. Sunday and never returned.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled Wednesday for I-64 interchange near Culloden

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a project to build a new exit on Interstate 64 at Culloden. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in the gravel parking lot on Virginia Avenue in Culloden directly next to US Foods Logistics, according to a news advisory from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
CULLODEN, WV
WSAZ

Head-on crash temporarily closes roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash Friday evening with injuries involved temporarily closed part of MacCorkle Avenue in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of James River Road. Dispatchers say two patients are involved, but the extent...
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Kanawha County on Tuesday. The deaths – a 70-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman – push the county’s total during the pandemic to 744, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Active cases topped 100...
WOWK 13 News

Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
wchstv.com

Missing Kanawha County teen found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 11:31 p.m. 10/31/22. Kanawha County deputies said a teenager who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe. Kelsey Pomeroy, 14, was located, deputies said Monday night. ORIGINAL. Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen...

