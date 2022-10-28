Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
ecowatch.com
Evacuations Ordered From Miami Beach Condo on Same Avenue Where Tragic Collapse Happened Last Year
Is the climate crisis catching up to the Miami Beach waterfront?. On Thursday, October 27, an unsafe structure notice was posted on a 14-story oceanfront Miami Beach condominium, forcing its residents to evacuate in only two hours. “We don’t know exactly what’s going on inside there but we can’t stay....
Click10.com
Residents of evacuated Miami Beach condo building could be back home soon
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Good news is coming for people living in the Port Royale building on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach: they could be back in their homes as soon as early next week. On Tuesday, Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damage that led...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commission approves moving Urban Development Boundary, allowing farmland to become industrial area
MIAMI (WSVN) - After months of delays and haggling, Miami-Dade commissioners have voted to set a new boundary in part of Miami-Dade. They voted in favor of moving the Urban Development Boundary near Homestead. The move allows developers to convert hundreds of acres of farmland into a warehouse complex. Proponents...
NBC Miami
Questions Remain Over Who Approved Hialeah Building That Partially Collapsed
As repairs continue after a partial apartment building collapse in Hialeah, NBC 6 found the engineer who signed that the structure was safe died months before the inspection. Dozens of families were displaced Monday after portions of the 15-unit building near Palm Avenue and 23rd Street collapsed. No injuries were reported.
‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut
State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
Four candidates in high-stakes race for Fort Lauderdale District 1 commission seat
Three high-paying commission seats are up for grabs in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election, with Heather Moraitis, Ben Sorensen and Robert McKinzie leaving in the middle of their four-year terms. The election comes at a critical time as the city faces a multitude of challenges that include worsening gridlock, flooding woes, an affordable housing crisis and cries of overdevelopment amid ongoing ...
What’s being built there? More than 200 apartments are planned in Tamarac
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
southbeachtopchefs.com
South Beach Hot Spot Mila Expands, Adding a New Level of Luxury
MILA, the vibrant dining destination by Riviera Dining Group, known to transport guests on a “MediterAsian” journey, is adding 7,900 square feet to the original space. The Miami-based hotspot’s expansion will include a new 2nd floor, housing multiple experiences: MM Club, MILA Omakase, and MILA Lounge. At...
NBC Miami
All WB Lanes Closed After Crash on MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade
All westbound lanes were closed Tuesday morning after a car crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade County. Miami Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Watson Island. No injures were reported at this time. Drivers are...
NBC Miami
FHP Investigating Crash on MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade County Tuesday morning. Miami Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Watson Island. It was unknown if there were any injuries. The...
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
travelnoire.com
Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami
A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
Miami Dade Mayor 'Deeply Disturbed over USDA findings' concerning Miami Seaquarium
MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a plan for action after a USDA report found underfed dolphins at Miami Seaquarium.On Twitter, Levine Cava said, in part, 'Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings." She then said the county has acted swiftly to address these concerns. It sent a notice of non-compliance to 'the Dolphin Company' for failing to identify and resolve the situation.Levine Cava said the county will also hire its own marine mammal veterinarians to do unannounced inspections to make sure the company is complying with the animal welfare provisions of its lease. The Dolphin Company's general manager maintains that the dolphins are now at a healthy weight.
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
communitynewspapers.com
GREATER MIAMI AND MIAMI BEACH’S TOP THEATERS AND PERFORMANCE VENUES OFFER EXCLUSIVE DEALS DURING MIAMI ENTERTAINMENT MONTHS
Hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the program features events and performances representing the destination’s diverse entertainment scene. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announced the return of Miami Entertainment Months. The two-month-long program runs from October 1 through November 30 and showcases Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s dynamic and diverse entertainment scene through exclusive deals, ticket packages and more. Explore the more than 40 offers at MiamiTemptations.com.
NBC Miami
Parents Alarmed About Condition of Miami Beach School, District Responds
Learning happens every day at North Beach Elementary School in Miami Beach. It’s an A-rated school for a reason. “Kids are learning, I have to say we are blessed with amazing teachers, amazing principal, I mean the academics I really can’t complain about,” said Katie Ferrer, a North Beach parent.
WSVN-TV
2 women swipe designer handbags from SW Miami-Dade vintage boutique, take off in Porsche SUV
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade shop owner is reeling one day after, she said, two women were caught on camera stealing pricey merchandise from the business before taking off in some fancy wheels. Mary Holle’s boutique is called Miami Twice because most of the items for sale...
Comments / 0