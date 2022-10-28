Read full article on original website
Apple Loses Online Retail VP and CIO
The heads of Apple's online retail and information-systems operations are leaving the company, part of a series of high-profile departures from the tech giant. According to a report Tuesday (Nov. 1) from Bloomberg News, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, is stepping down, while Mary Demby, Apple's chief information officer, is retiring after 30 years.
Why Universal ‘Pay Anybody’ Is Coming and Will Change Everything
Ubiquity and choice are the digital promised land. How we get there from here will be a matter of securely opening the payments ecosystem to both while simplifying the field of players that’s gotten too complex. That, at least, is the opinion of Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards. peaking...
Amazon Launches Lending to Keep Sellers On Board
The vendor financing business just got a bit more competitive as eCommerce leader Amazon announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it is launching a new merchant cash advance option it says is simple and flexible with repayment options that are tailored to the ebb and flow of sales. The program, which...
Amazon Offers Sellers New Source of Growth Capital
Amazon has debuted a cash advance solution for merchants selling on its site as small businesses seek more sources of growth capital. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release sent to PYMNTS, the financing solution is provided by Parafin, a FinTech founded by veterans of Robinhood. “This secure financing...
Intuit Pauses Hiring at Credit Karma as Lending Activity Slows
Intuit has reportedly paused hiring at its Credit Karma unit, with all new hiring to be paused but with no pay cuts and with employees who leave continuing to be replaced. The move came in response to a slowdown in revenue at the personal finance company as consumers face tough times and lending activity slows, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 1).
19% of Restaurant Customers Always Dine-In Despite Digital Options
Even with huge numbers of consumers now ordering their restaurant meals via aggregators or apps, in-person dining remains a major part of the restaurant industry in the U.S. Indeed, the sheer variety of ways in which consumers place restaurant orders underscores how important it is for restaurants to offer their customers choice in how to purchase and obtain their orders.
Big Tech Q3 Revenue Takes Hit Amid Rising Data Center Energy Cost in Europe
In the week that Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and other Silicon Valley Big Tech firms announced their third quarter (Q3) earnings, the general picture reflected a worldwide slowdown in spending as most of the firms posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. And with swift retribution, traders responded by slashing nearly a trillion...
Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement
Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
Cross-Platform Pollination and Faster Payouts in Focus When Uber Reports Earnings
Beyond the rebound in revenues, beyond the bounce back in Uber’s core ride-hailing business, we’ll get a sense of just extensible the platform model really is when the company reports earnings before the market opens on Tuesday (Nov. 1). Last quarter showed a 33% surge in gross bookings,...
UK shop inflation hits record high; Royal Mail workers to strike on Black Friday – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as food prices rise at fastest rate since at least 2005
Lease-to-Own Retailer FlexShopper Debuts FlexWallet Virtual Card
Lease-to-own company FlexShopper has launched a digital credit card that offers its customers a way to make purchases without a traditional credit card or cash. With the new FlexWallet, customers can instantly qualify for a spending limit of up to $2,500 at the company’s online or brick-and-mortar retail stores, finance their lease agreement and then pay over time for up to 52 weeks, FlexShopper said Monday (Oct. 31) in a press release.
Britishvolt staves off collapse with extra funding and steep staff pay cut
Britishvolt has said it has secured a few weeks of funding and its 300 staff have agreed to take a steep pay cut, as the UK government-backed battery startup races to find a buyer or new longer-term investor to avoid collapse. The company, which planned to develop a £3.8bn “gigafactory”...
EU Consumers Tighten Belts as Cost of Living Rises
Rising interest rates and energy costs have forced consumers in Europe to start reducing their discretionary spending. As The Financial Times (FT) reported Sunday (Oct. 30), spending on cars, movies and hotel bookings have all dropped, with consumers drastically reducing their plans for major purchases. Overall spending has continued to rise, the report said, but the quantity of products being purchased is falling amid continued inflation.
IT Services Firm NAM Info Debuts AI-Backed AP and AR Platform
IT services and talent management company NAM Info has entered the artificial intelligence (AI) space with the debut of an accounts payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) AI co-worker. According to a Saturday (Oct. 29) news release, the product — dubbed APAR — was developed with AI-based accounting solutions company...
CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech
"I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.
Wizz Air plans to grow by 35% as travel demand holds up
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) said it planned to grow its capacity by 35% in the six months to the end of March as demand for travel remained strong despite the pressure on household budgets from inflation.
Pick n Pay Expands Crypto Payments in South Africa
The South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it has completed the first phase of a pilot that allows customers to pay in-store using the Lightning Network bitcoin payment protocol. As it makes transactions cheaper and faster than dealing directly with the bitcoin blockchain, the...
Growth of Connected Car Fleet Drives New B2B and B2C Revenue Streams
As the number of connected vehicles on the road continues to grow, developers are producing tools that serve a variety of use cases for consumers, commercial drivers and fleet managers alike. These innovations are driving a global automotive software market that one recent study said is expected to have a...
Equipifi, Q2 Team to Offer BNPL to Digital Bank Customers
FinTech equipifi has launched an integration with Q2’s digital banking platform, offering Q2’s customers access to its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the collaboration — happening via the Q2 Partner Accelerator program — will combine equipifi’s BNPL tool, which “integrates with banks and credit unions to curate offers that consumers can view, accept and manage through their existing banking apps.”
YouTube Enters the Streaming Fray With ‘Primetime Channels’
YouTube has debuted “Primetime Channels,” an online marketplace that will have the video-sharing platform compete with the likes of Amazon and Apple. According to an announcement Tuesday (Nov. 1), the service will let U.S. viewers subscribe to streaming services including Showtime, Paramount+ and AMC+ directly through YouTube. “People...
