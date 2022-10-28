Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Prosecution Calls Final Witness in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The prosecution has called its final witness in the first degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt in Estherville a week after the trial began with jury selection. Taking the stand Tuesday morning was DCI Special Agent Lynn Olson who told the court more than...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Breaking: Verdict Reached in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been reached in the weeklong murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people charged in the 2021 death of David McDowell. It only took the jury about two hours to come back with a guilty verdict to a lesser charged of involuntary manslaughter in place of the original first-degree murder charge. The jury also noted that one of the key witnesses in the prosecution’s case, Brady Salberg, is an accomplice in the crime and his testimony, along with that of Connor Uhde- the second defendant in the case- did not agree with the evidence presented at trial.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KCAU 9 News
Storm Lake man arrested for lascivious acts with a child
The investigation began in March of this year when the Storm Lake Police Department received reports of sexual abuse of a female child.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Activity Leads to Ruthven Teen Being Charged wtih Drug Possession
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Ruthven teenager has been charged with allegedly possessing illegal substances after police investigated suspicious activity last week. A Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office made contact early last Sunday morning but the teen is said to fled on foot while be being questioned.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
siouxlandnews.com
One stabbed Sunday in George, Iowa
LYON COUNTY, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff is investigating a stabbing on Sunday in George, Iowa. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says that on October 30th, at approximately 8:00 a.m., they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana in George for a stabbing. It was found...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay County Authorities Make Two Separate Drug Arrests Wednesday Night
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County authorities charged two men for drugs in separate incidents Wednesday night. They attempted to make contact with 40-year-old Benjamin Schroeder of Sioux Rapids when he was spotted on a bike in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Spencer around 11pm. Schroeder tried to get away but was stopped on the next block. He was taken into custody for 3rd offense possession of methamphetamine, 3rd offense possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. He was also charged with interference with official acts for allegedly resisting arrest.
knuj.net
MADELIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEEN
The Madelia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing teen. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late Saturday. Police say he has nothing but his phone, his social media accounts have all been deleted and all attempts to contact him have failed. Authorities say phone pings put his last known location to be around Sioux City, Iowa. If anyone has any information on Ramos’s welfare or know where he might be, you need to call the Madelia Police Department at 507-642-3246.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested as fugitive in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Ringsted man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Rock Rapids on charges of fugitive from justice, violation of a no contact/protective order, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Iowa DNR Sets Date For Scharnberg Park Trout Stocking
Everly, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will once again be stocking trout in the Scharnberg Pond near Everly in early November. Clay County Conservation Naturalist Bri Blom tells KICD News this annual tradition is part of the DNR’s goal of getting more people involved in angling.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dick Nesbitt, 88, of Lake City Formerly of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 88-year-old Dick Nesbitt of Lake City, formerly of Pocahontas, will be Thursday, November 3rd, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Pomeroy with burial at Newel Cemetery at 1 p.m. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jerry Freeman, 86, of Humboldt Formerly of Rolfe
Memorial services for 86-year-old Jerry Freeman of Humboldt, formerly of Rolfe, will be Friday, November 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rolfe with burial at taking place at a later date at Clinton-Garfield Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jerry Thompson, 83, of Ankeny Formerly of Primghar
Services for 83-year-old Jerry Thompson of Ankeny, formerly of Primghar, will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at United Church of Primghar with burial and military rights at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Patricia Boisen, 85, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 85-year-old Patricia Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
