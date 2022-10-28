Read full article on original website
Feds concerned about armed people at Arizona ballot boxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation, the Justice Department said Monday as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a federal judge...
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett leads push for Open Enrollment outreach
AUSTIN (Nexstar)— As open enrollment for 2022 healthcare coverage approaches, there’s a push to get more Texans insured. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, is a leader of this outreach effort. He said Texas nears the top of the list for the most people without health insurance in the country.
Texas monkey smuggler pleads guilty, could face 20 years, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman could face 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to smuggling a spider monkey into the country and then fleeing from law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, of Katy, pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into...
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into...
How to live stream vote counting in Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Waiting for election results can be a nail-biting experience for Texas voters, with common election night practices that include refreshing election results and changing from one news channel to the next to search for any updates. Voters in Texas can add one more real-time source to their election night obsessions — live streams of votes being counted.
Texas SNAP benefits extended for November
AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, November 1, announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has provided funding to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November. An estimated 1.6 million Texas households are expected to receive help from the more than...
See how Texas’ big cities rank when it comes to finding an affordable starter home
(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, and thanks to high prices and soaring mortgage rates, things aren’t getting easier for first-time home buyers. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and calculated whether or not...
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ask any Texan to name the state’s most-iconic beer label and you’re almost guaranteed to get one of three answers. Lonestar, Shiner or Pearl. However, naming the state’s fourth most-iconic beer — or fifth and sixth — would almost certainly make for a...
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri
Some people call Grand Gulf State Park the “Little Grand Canyon,” while some just call it “breathtaking”. KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) known as the Grand Gulf. It stretches for nearly a mile between 130 foot high walls, making it deeper than it is wide. The cave’s roof forms one of the largest natural bridges in the state, spanning 200 feet with an opening 75 feet high and 50 feet wide.
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold near Austin, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn’t happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires. The Texas Lottery reports there were two $1 million winning Powerball tickets from...
KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: October 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 46°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 69°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. A calm night is expected across the South Plains. Low temperatures will bottom...
