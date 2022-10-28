Some people call Grand Gulf State Park the “Little Grand Canyon,” while some just call it “breathtaking”. KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) known as the Grand Gulf. It stretches for nearly a mile between 130 foot high walls, making it deeper than it is wide. The cave’s roof forms one of the largest natural bridges in the state, spanning 200 feet with an opening 75 feet high and 50 feet wide.

