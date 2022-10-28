ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects

(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican Company Secures First Shipment of Construction Grade Limestone to US

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The local limestone mining industry has secured the country’s first shipment of construction grade limestone to the United States. According to the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) the Lydford Mining Company in the northern parish of St. Ann will be shipping 36,000 metric tons of limestone that will be used in the production of concrete aggregates in Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after...
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
SAVANNAH, GA
WYFF4.com

3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend

ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend. Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29. While deputies...
WILLISTON, ND
WXIA 11 Alive

1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Ogeechee OB-GYN expands team and women’s health options

Women in Bulloch and surrounding counties have turned to Ogeechee OB-GYN as their first choice for exceptional, convenient high-quality gynecological and obstetrical care since 1966. Since the practice began as the communities first gynecological and obstetrical provider they have become known for their compassionate care and embracing the latest procedures...
STATESBORO, GA

