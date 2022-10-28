Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Manfield Energy, a major provider of fuel delivery, has issued a warning saying that there is a diesel fuel shortage coming in the Southeastern US- South Carolina and Georgia included. The official supply alert issued by Mansfield Energy states “Poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low...
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
Proposed Georgia wood pellet mill at center of environmental fight
Activists and a group of South Georgia residents are calling for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to adopt stricter oversight of wood pellet mills popping up across the region to feed global demand for biomass energy.
Georgia Says You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID with a Black or Gold Star on Your Driver's License
Georgia - Dept. of Drivers Services (DDS) Georgia's Dept. of Driver Services (DDS) has issued an Air Travel Alert saying that its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license with either a black star or gold star on it.
Albany Herald
Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects
(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months.
WRDW-TV
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
caribbeantoday.com
Jamaican Company Secures First Shipment of Construction Grade Limestone to US
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The local limestone mining industry has secured the country’s first shipment of construction grade limestone to the United States. According to the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) the Lydford Mining Company in the northern parish of St. Ann will be shipping 36,000 metric tons of limestone that will be used in the production of concrete aggregates in Savannah, Georgia.
WRDW-TV
Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after...
State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
The Department of Community Affairs has abruptly stopped taking applications for its rental assistance program, apparent...
4 charged in South Carolina in coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
Expired since March, food containers stored in bathroom, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With a mission to protect the lives of all Georgians, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is the lead agency in actions such as preventing disease and promoting health and well-being. More than 6,000 dedicated public health employees throughout the state of Georgia are...
wtoc.com
Bulloch Co. commissioners voted to pass new benefits plan for county employees
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Cities and counties everywhere find themselves competing for good employees. It can turn into a bidding war when it comes to benefits. Tuesday, Bulloch County commissioners voted to pass a new plan for their staff. County leaders say they have to find the happy medium of...
wtoc.com
Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
WYFF4.com
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
Commissioners hit brakes on bridge renaming after being told it violated state law
Augusta commissioners faced opposition to the plan to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and remove the plaques so it's on hold to allow time to research state law
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
fox5atlanta.com
North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend. Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29. While deputies...
WXIA 11 Alive
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
Ogeechee OB-GYN expands team and women’s health options
Women in Bulloch and surrounding counties have turned to Ogeechee OB-GYN as their first choice for exceptional, convenient high-quality gynecological and obstetrical care since 1966. Since the practice began as the communities first gynecological and obstetrical provider they have become known for their compassionate care and embracing the latest procedures...
Comments / 2