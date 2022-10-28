Read full article on original website
Swedish Fintech Payer, American Express to Support B2B Payments Across the Nordics
Payer, the B2B technology company specializing in digital conversion, payments, and finance automation, with a mission to digitalize the B2B industry wherever payments play a central role, has announced that it will now facilitate American Express payments “across the Nordics in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.”. This means that...
MarTech Measured Launches in UK
London base was opened by a US company that helps marketers maximize their return on advertising investment amid an uncertain climate. MarTech Measured has launched in the UK alongside new tools to help marketers maximize their return on advertising investment. In the last year, Measured – based in Austin, Texas,...
Equipifi, Q2 Team to Offer BNPL to Digital Bank Customers
FinTech equipifi has launched an integration with Q2’s digital banking platform, offering Q2’s customers access to its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the collaboration — happening via the Q2 Partner Accelerator program — will combine equipifi’s BNPL tool, which “integrates with banks and credit unions to curate offers that consumers can view, accept and manage through their existing banking apps.”
EU Retailers Leverage AdTech Innovations, Data to Deliver Tailored Customer Experiences
Thanks to a combination of real-world and online advertising assets that reach an audience of millions, retailers like Dutch multinational retail group Ahold Delhaize, which is popularly known for operating supermarket chains Albert Heijn and Delhaize in the Netherlands, are increasingly diversifying their revenue streams with investments in retail media platforms.
A COVID wave of BQ infections that started in New York has already reached California. It’s about to engulf the rest of the nation, experts say
When it comes to COVID, New York is experiencing a wave of highly transmissible, immune-evasive BQ infections—and it’s the epicenter of a national wave, experts say. BQ variants represented a third of reported New York cases as of Monday—and 15% of cases in California, according to data from GISAID, an international research organization that tracks changes in COVID and the flu virus.
JPMorgan Platform Taps Into Demand for Paperless Rent Payments
J.P. Morgan Chase is rolling out a digital payment platform for landlords and tenants, tapping into a growing demand for paperless rent payments. The bank is testing Story — a platform it designed for property managers and owners that automates online rent invoicing and receipts — with the hopes of turning it into an all-in-one property management tool, CNBC reported Monday (Oct. 31).
Extend Launches API for Issuing and Managing Virtual Cards
Virtual card and spend management platform Extend has launched an application programming interface (API) that helps small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) make and manage card payments from their existing credit card accounts. With the new Extend API, SMBs can integrate virtual card issuance into their existing workflows and systems and...
Crypto and the Circle of Disintermediation
Banks have been getting louder and louder about their opposition to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) like the digital dollar over the course of 2022, making clear that they see CBDCs as an existential threat that could disintermediate them from their customers, and the deposits that are used in lending that makes up a huge part of their business.
Pick n Pay Expands Crypto Payments in South Africa
The South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it has completed the first phase of a pilot that allows customers to pay in-store using the Lightning Network bitcoin payment protocol. As it makes transactions cheaper and faster than dealing directly with the bitcoin blockchain, the...
Swiss Digital Asset Bank Sygnum Launches NFT Issuance, Consulting and Custody Services
Sygnum NFT is an institutional-grade platform combining NFT concept advisory, NFT issuance and a fully-compliant NFT launchpad. The platform paves the way for corporates, associations, brands and artists to enter the NFT space. Sygnum seamlessly embeds NFT custody in its bank-grade custody offering to serve its banking clients. Swiss digital...
Amazon Offers Sellers New Source of Growth Capital
Amazon has debuted a cash advance solution for merchants selling on its site as small businesses seek more sources of growth capital. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release sent to PYMNTS, the financing solution is provided by Parafin, a FinTech founded by veterans of Robinhood. “This secure financing...
Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement
Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
PayTabs Set to Acquire Saudi Arabia’s Digital Pay
PayTabs, a Dubai-based payments company focused on the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) market, has announced that it intends to acquire Saudi Arabian point-of-sale (POS) technology company Digital Pay. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) press release, under the terms of the acquisition, PayTabs will offer Digital Pay...
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
One Inc, Hi Marley to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Customer Experience
One Inc, the digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform. This integration “allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.”. The text-based opt-in...
National Funding Names Rob Rosenblatt to Head Digital Lending Division
Aiming to serve significantly more small businesses, specialty finance company National Funding has hired Rob Rosenblatt as president of its new digital lending division, called Business Loan Center. Rosenblatt most recently served as CEO of alternative lender Behalf. Before that, he was general manager of lending at Kabbage, headed cobranding...
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
Mastercard, MENA Region’s BitOasis to Launch Crypto-Linked Cards
BitOasis, the cryptocurrency platform for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), have partnered “to launch a series of crypto card programs in the region that will facilitate day to day usage of cryptocurrencies at points of sale and across ecommerce platforms.”. BitOasis customers will...
Honeywell Debuts Contactless Payment Tool Smart Pay
As consumers increasingly turn away from cash payments, industrial conglomerate Honeywell has rolled out Honeywell Smart Pay, a contactless software payment solution. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the tool allows Honeywell’s “powerful mobile computers to become secure and compliant payment terminals, accepting contactless mobile payments from anywhere a business sells or delivers goods and services.”
Europe’s big new Digital Markets Act could help hold tech giants accountable
The DMA introduces a series of new rules that "gatekeepers in the online platform economy” will have to comply with if they want to operate in the EU.
