Paso Robles, CA

Survey results show support for retail cannabis in Paso Robles

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
– Results from the City of Paso Robles Paso Robles community survey regarding cannabis are now available on the city’s website. In July 2022, the Paso Robles City Council directed city staff to conduct community outreach to gauge input on the potential for expanding the types of cannabis businesses that are allowed within the city, with a focus on retail storefronts. The city’s cannabis consultant HDL and city staff developed a comprehensive community survey, which went live on Aug. 9.

The survey gauged community opinions on cannabis business types, where cannabis businesses should be located, preferences on buffers from sensitive uses, and concerns related to the potential impacts of cannabis businesses. The survey remained open until Sept. 5, and was taken by over 1,338 respondents.

Respondents of the survey generally support allowing adult‐use and medical cannabis retail storefronts within the city, with preferences on expanding certain sensitive use buffers, where cannabis storefronts should be located, and how any cannabis tax proceeds should be used.

Respondents indicated youth access to cannabis and driving under the influence of cannabis were the most pressing concerns associated with expanding cannabis business types within the city. Of those that took the survey, approximately 62% indicated they voted in favor of Proposition 64, which legalized specified personal use and cultivation of marijuana for adults 21 years of age or older in California. This response is aligned with actual voting results for Proposition 64 within the city.

The results of the survey, along with community input provided at a workshop on Aug. 19, will be included as part of future city council discussions on this topic. The matter is expected to return to the city council after the new calendar year begins.

All of the survey results can be found at: https://www.prcity.com/981/Cannabis‐Business‐Tax‐‐‐New.

The city advises that the survey was designed for respondents to provide free‐form information to some questions, and these responses may contain topics or language that some may find offensive. The city has not edited or redacted this information for transparency purposes.

