Fight reported at Englewood STEM High School; at least 12 Chicago police vehicles respond

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJEIm_0iqdaEYw00

At least 12 Chicago police vehicles responded to reports of a fight at a South Side school.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene at Englewood STEM High School near West 68th Street and South Normal Avenue.

SEE ALSO | Chicago business owner fights off armed robber at Portage Park car wash

There have not been any reports of injuries or arrests.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Comments / 17

Maxine Nabors
4d ago

There are some good kids that attend that school. Most of the trouble is over social media, girls trying to impress boys. The schools need to have police or staff to be outside. It's being blown out of proportion just because it's in a black neighborhood and they need ratings. smh

Reply(2)
4
User From NW IL
4d ago

SAFE-T act warm-up. nothing to see here folks. wait till Jan 1, 2023. this will be the same group carjacking and robbing you on Michigan Ave.

Reply(2)
5
 

