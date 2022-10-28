Fight reported at Englewood STEM High School; at least 12 Chicago police vehicles respond
At least 12 Chicago police vehicles responded to reports of a fight at a South Side school. Chopper 7HD was over the scene at Englewood STEM High School near West 68th Street and South Normal Avenue. SEE ALSO | Chicago business owner fights off armed robber at Portage Park car wash There have not been any reports of injuries or arrests. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
