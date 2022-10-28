Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State suspends additional players for assault at the Big House
This past Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines got some revenge by dominating Michigan State at the Big House by a score of 29-7. But what went down after the conclusion of the game is what everybody has been talking about ever since. Following the game, a group of MSU players assaulted two different Wolverine players as they were walking through the tunnel to their locker room. On Sunday, Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker announced that four players had been suspended for their actions and just moments ago, four more players were suspended.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan DB Gemon Green to press charges against Michigan State players
Following Michigan‘s 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday at the Big House, a very unfortunate scene unfolded in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms. Soon after the game, a video emerged that showed multiple Spartan players assaulting a player from the Wolverines. Later, a second video emerged, showing a Spartan player hitting Wolverines DB Gemon Green with his helmet. According to a report from Tom VanHaaren, Green’s family has decided to press charges.
detroitsportsnation.com
2nd video emerges of Michigan State players assaulting Michigan player
What is the 2nd video show a Michigan State player doing?What did Michigan State HC Mel Tucker say in his statement?. Unless you have been in a cave for the past 12 hours or so, you have almost certainly seen the disgusting scene that took place on Saturday night at the Big House following Michigan football’s impressive win over Michigan State. Following the game’s conclusion, a group of MSU players was caught on video assaulting at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms. Now, a second video has emerged showing an MSU player hitting a Michigan player with his helmet.
Michigan Football projected to flip D-line commitment from Wisconsin
It’s looking like Michigan football is already getting some positive results from a big recruiting weekend and the Wolverines are now projected to flip a Wisconsin commitment. In addition to Michigan football playing an important game over the weekend against Michigan State and winning it by 22 points, it...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan at Rutgers: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Scarlet Knights
Following their dominating win over Michigan State on Saturday night at the Big House, the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will look to remain undefeated when they hit the road to take on Rutgers. The last time these two teams met was in 2021 at Michigan and the Wolverines had to hang on for a 20-13 win. The opening point spread for Saturday’s game between Michigan at Rutgers has been released and the Wolverines are a heavy favorite.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State player featured in ‘The Poor Sportsman’ Halloween costume [Photo]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at The Big House. Following the game, a group of MSU players assaulted two Michigan players as they were walking down the tunnel to their locker room. Since then, four Spartan players have been suspended and an investigation, which includes local law enforcement, is still going on. Now, one fan, most likely a fan of the Wolverines, is trolling MSU with “The Poor Sportsman” Halloween costume.
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo wants to invalidate mail-in ballots – but only in Detroit
A lawsuit asks court to block absentee ballots submitted by mail or drop box in Detroit. Attorneys for the Detroit city clerk called the lawsuit “blatant racism”. 35,629 Detroit voters have already voted by absentee ballot as of last week. With a week to go before Election Day, Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WDIV to air Primetime Special helping commemorate its 75th Anniversary
Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian. “Going 4 It,” a nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV, airs Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Detroit News
Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit
There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
Detroit Is ...
Before he suffered two collapsed lungs. Before he had a portion of one of his lungs removed. And long before hospital confinement prevented him from being with his family for Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2020, Chris Johnson spent most of his childhood on Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side, where he began to establish an intimate relationship with his community.
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
Detroit News
'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer
Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
Deconstructed pre-Civil War barn to serve big new purpose in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — An old barn that has stood on a farm outside Ann Arbor since before the Civil War is getting a fresh beginning as part of a new housing development in the city. Workers carefully deconstructed the 40-foot-by-48-foot structure at Hieber Farms off Parker and Spies...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots
Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
Comments / 0