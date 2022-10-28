This past Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines got some revenge by dominating Michigan State at the Big House by a score of 29-7. But what went down after the conclusion of the game is what everybody has been talking about ever since. Following the game, a group of MSU players assaulted two different Wolverine players as they were walking through the tunnel to their locker room. On Sunday, Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker announced that four players had been suspended for their actions and just moments ago, four more players were suspended.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO