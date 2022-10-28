ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 64

Tom L
3d ago

More socialism from a socialist Governor, the people of Washington did not go to him or for that fact in any state and request this legislation, it'd called pandering for the vote, showing they are doing something about climate change which at best is still a theory, they can't predict the weather let alone the climate, oh wait they are both very close to the same. It's the fact the the Governor and his democratic party friends in the Washington legislature that pushed this through, not the people. Put it to a vote, but they won't, so it's time to vote them out.

Reply(1)
41
Guest
3d ago

Insley is an idiot. I remember when he tried to force everyone into solar power. And there are many people who live with trees surrounding them that can’t do solar. And this boondoggling is exactly the same thing. People don’t have the money to replace their vehicle’s. Somebody needs to be checking his stock portfolio.

Reply
33
Yasmine Sabah
4d ago

easy to understand ! China is the only country that has the material and no EPA to built the batterie. AND ABOVE ALL THAT BIDEN AND HIS SON HUNTER GET A BIG KICK BACK FOR EVERY BATTERY SOLD IN THE USA.

Reply(4)
26
Related
NEWStalk 870

WA Poll: Nearly Half Of Voters Oppose Gas-Powered Car Ban

(Seattle, WA) -- Nearly half of voters oppose the ban on gas-powered cars in Washington. According to a new WA Poll, 48-percent responded saying they are not on board with Governor Jay Inslee's announcement to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles beginning in 2035. Thirty-eight percent support the decision, while 14-percent are unsure. Rural voters and voters in eastern Washington are more likely to oppose the ban. Voters in western Washington and the Seattle metro area were split on their response to banning gas-powered cars.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud

By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week

SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme

SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwpb.org

Environmental programs try to break barriers in Hanford education

Environmental organizations are making Hanford site information more accessible for underserved communities around the Columbia River. Educational programs, multilingual meetings and resources in different languages will break down barriers and help communities understand the importance of cleaning up the most contaminated site in the Northwest and the impact that has on their daily lives.
WASHINGTON STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy