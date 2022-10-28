More socialism from a socialist Governor, the people of Washington did not go to him or for that fact in any state and request this legislation, it'd called pandering for the vote, showing they are doing something about climate change which at best is still a theory, they can't predict the weather let alone the climate, oh wait they are both very close to the same. It's the fact the the Governor and his democratic party friends in the Washington legislature that pushed this through, not the people. Put it to a vote, but they won't, so it's time to vote them out.
Insley is an idiot. I remember when he tried to force everyone into solar power. And there are many people who live with trees surrounding them that can’t do solar. And this boondoggling is exactly the same thing. People don’t have the money to replace their vehicle’s. Somebody needs to be checking his stock portfolio.
easy to understand ! China is the only country that has the material and no EPA to built the batterie. AND ABOVE ALL THAT BIDEN AND HIS SON HUNTER GET A BIG KICK BACK FOR EVERY BATTERY SOLD IN THE USA.
Comments / 64