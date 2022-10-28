ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden has lashed out at Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigns for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’s midterm election. Biden’s trip to Florida on Tuesday started with remarks in Hallandale Beach, where he said he prayed that God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment.” At a later event he campaigned with Charlie Crist, who’s running against DeSantis, and Senate candidate Val Demings. In a final campaign sprint before Election Day, Biden is planning to campaign for Democrats in New Mexico, California and Pennsylvania by this weekend.
State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
