Jury deliberations will enter a third day Wednesday in Gurung murder case
The jury has now spent about 13 hours deliberating, including time spent in the courtroom hearing playbacks of trial testimony the jurors requested. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury deliberations will enter a third day Wednesday in Gurung murder case.
Jury enters deliberations in Aita Gurung trial
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The jury spent most of Monday behind closed doors in deliberations and reviewing witness testimony in the trial of Aita Gurung. Gurung faces charges of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife and second-degree attempted murder of his mother-in-law when he allegedly attacked both with a meat cleaver in 2017.
Two men plead not guilty to downtown assault as victim remains in critical condition
Dominic Lewis and Gordon Horner are accused of violently assaulting a man in downturn Burlington.
Suspects plead not guilty following Sunday assault
40 year old Lliam Carroll was listed in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center with serious head trauma after a fight in downtown Burlington early Sunday. Burlington Police say they found Carroll unconscious on Church Street near City Hall just after 2 a.m. According to officers, two men that were trying to stomp on the victim’s head were being restrained by bystanders.
Inmate at Newport prison wanted in Massachusetts for cocaine trafficking
ORLEANS — Police say a 33-year-old inmate at Newport prison is facing extradition after authorities were notified that he was wanted in another state. Jeremy E. Gervais, of Springfield, MA, is currently incarcerated at the Northern State Correctional facility. He is wanted out of the state of Massachusetts. The...
Suspect sought in Richford criminal threatening case
Police believe the man shown here threatened another man with a knife Saturday afternoon.
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
Woman charged with attempting to break into a coin machine in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 41-year-old woman was cited for unlawful mischief following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman attempting to break into a coin machine with a hunting knife at The Laundry Lounge located on Maple Street at around 7:35 p.m. Police say...
Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
2 arrested for Church Street assault
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling
“It’s clear that the proposed facility is a detention center first, and any mental health services they offer are secondary. We hope the Supreme Court can see through this clear perversion of statute by the state in an attempt to circumvent the laws and will of the people.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling.
Barton woman facing federal drug charges
BARTON — Authorities say a Barton woman is facing federal drug charges following a search at her home yesterday. Erika Desormeaux, 36, was arrested and held in federal custody following the search carried out on Maple Hill Road. Desormeaux is charged in a criminal complaint alleging she conspired with...
Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
Body found in Colchester fire identified
The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Residents in two Vermont school districts are voting on whether to merge together into one school district. Updated: 19 hours ago. Natalie Carr...
DUI crash in Swanton
SWANTON — A 36-year-old man was cited following an incident in Swanton on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash with possible injury on Vermont Route 78, in the area of Louie’s Landing, at around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Adam...
Colchester Police identify victim in fatal house fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal house fire that happened at a mobile home last week. Police said 46-year-old Heidi Pruss was killed during a blaze at her home in the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25.
DUI crash with injuries in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 35-year-old man from Swanton was cited for DUI following a crash in Sheldon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 236 at around 1:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Adam Hoague. Police allege that he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Hoague was...
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Couture in connection with a crash in which his two daughters were killed.
Police investigating school threat in Swanton
SWANTON — Police say they are investigating a school threat in Swanton on Wednesday. Authorities were notified of a threatening statement made on social media by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union middle and high school. State police take all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response...
Vermont Man Arrested On I-91 In Greenfield On Drug Charges
(Greenfield, MA) Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday Massachusetts State Police pulled over a Vermont driver for speeding on I-91 northbound in Greenfield. Troopers found the driver, Brendon Lee 39 years-old from Milton, Vermont, had an active warrant from 2011 in the Hampshire District Court. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle...
