4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to host All-American Women’s Baseball Classic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sixty of the best women baseball players in the world will be in Sarasota Nov. 19-22 for the inaugural All-American Woman’s Baseball Classic Tournament at Ed Smith Stadium. The tournament is being organized by the Legends of Woman’s Baseball in America, an affiliate of the...
Longboat Observer
Lake Club home tops sales at $2.1 million
A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian and Pamela Sue Benson, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 16307 Baycross Drive to CCFD Inc. for $2.1 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,766 square feet of living area.
Red tide returns to several Sarasota County beaches
Public health officials in Sarasota County are once again warning the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
Student veteran groups from USF, FGCU continue cleanup efforts in Matlacha
On Sunday, a group of volunteers from veteran groups with the University of South Florida partnered with Florida Gulf Coast University in an attempt to bring hope to the small coastal communities.
travelawaits.com
My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida
The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Mysuncoast.com
“Pars 4 Paws” gold fundraiser to be held Nov. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Satchel’s Last Resort is home to over 100 animals that have no else to go because of their advance age, medical issue, breed or behavior. These animals have often away from other shelters who offered no other alternative but euthanasia. Satchel’s is a no-kill animal...
St. Petersburg man buys top prize-winning lottery ticket
A Pinellas County man was the latest player to claim a million-dollar top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2B; $2M ticket sold in Florida
No one became a billionaire, but there were some winners.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL
Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
Mysuncoast.com
Senior Friendship Centers to host food drive for senior Ian victims Friday
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - This Friday, Nov. 4, Senior Friendship Centers will be donating to victims of Hurricane Ian. The group will distribute a case of water, a $10 Publix gift card, and six shelf-stable meals to each senior affected by Hurricane Ian when they attend this drive-through distribution in Venice on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 8 to 11 a.m. while supplies last.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies say missing Bradenton teens have been found
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says three children who ran away from a home Monday have been found. Deputies say two girls, ages 12 and 13, and a 8-year-old boy ran away from their children’s home in the 3200 block of 38th Ave., E, Bradenton at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Lisa to strengthen to a hurricane prior to landfall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Lisa the 12th named storm of the season has formed in the central Caribbean and is expected to become the 6th hurricane of the season. Lisa is expected to stay well to our south as it heads toward Belize. It is expected to move toward Central America and make landfall Wednesday afternoon with winds up to 75 mph and gusts up to 90 mph. It will bring life threatening flash flooding and dangerous mudslides into Central America by midweek.
Longboat Observer
Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton
To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
Mysuncoast.com
Bicyclist succumbs to injuries after Saturday crash
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -A bicyclist critically injured Saturday night on U.S. 41 in Manatee County has died, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Troopers say the 27-year-old Bradenton man was riding west at about 9:15 p.m. across the northbound travel lanes south of 50th Avenue Plaza West. The cyclist traveled into the direct path of an SUV driven by a 53-year-old Bradenton man.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County Beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH- Sarasota is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches around the county. Beach water samples taken Monday had elevated levels of red time. DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
Lakeland swans find forever homes with buyers from across the state
The swans that live on Lake Morton have multiplied so much, that the City of Lakeland decided to sell some of them.
