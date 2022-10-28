SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Lisa the 12th named storm of the season has formed in the central Caribbean and is expected to become the 6th hurricane of the season. Lisa is expected to stay well to our south as it heads toward Belize. It is expected to move toward Central America and make landfall Wednesday afternoon with winds up to 75 mph and gusts up to 90 mph. It will bring life threatening flash flooding and dangerous mudslides into Central America by midweek.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO