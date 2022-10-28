ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota to host All-American Women’s Baseball Classic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sixty of the best women baseball players in the world will be in Sarasota Nov. 19-22 for the inaugural All-American Woman’s Baseball Classic Tournament at Ed Smith Stadium. The tournament is being organized by the Legends of Woman’s Baseball in America, an affiliate of the...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lake Club home tops sales at $2.1 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian and Pamela Sue Benson, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 16307 Baycross Drive to CCFD Inc. for $2.1 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,766 square feet of living area.
BRADENTON, FL
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida

The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

“Pars 4 Paws” gold fundraiser to be held Nov. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Satchel’s Last Resort is home to over 100 animals that have no else to go because of their advance age, medical issue, breed or behavior. These animals have often away from other shelters who offered no other alternative but euthanasia. Satchel’s is a no-kill animal...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL

Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
LAKE WALES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Senior Friendship Centers to host food drive for senior Ian victims Friday

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - This Friday, Nov. 4, Senior Friendship Centers will be donating to victims of Hurricane Ian. The group will distribute a case of water, a $10 Publix gift card, and six shelf-stable meals to each senior affected by Hurricane Ian when they attend this drive-through distribution in Venice on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 8 to 11 a.m. while supplies last.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies say missing Bradenton teens have been found

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says three children who ran away from a home Monday have been found. Deputies say two girls, ages 12 and 13, and a 8-year-old boy ran away from their children’s home in the 3200 block of 38th Ave., E, Bradenton at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lisa to strengthen to a hurricane prior to landfall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Lisa the 12th named storm of the season has formed in the central Caribbean and is expected to become the 6th hurricane of the season. Lisa is expected to stay well to our south as it heads toward Belize. It is expected to move toward Central America and make landfall Wednesday afternoon with winds up to 75 mph and gusts up to 90 mph. It will bring life threatening flash flooding and dangerous mudslides into Central America by midweek.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton

To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
BRADENTON, FL
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bicyclist succumbs to injuries after Saturday crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -A bicyclist critically injured Saturday night on U.S. 41 in Manatee County has died, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Troopers say the 27-year-old Bradenton man was riding west at about 9:15 p.m. across the northbound travel lanes south of 50th Avenue Plaza West. The cyclist traveled into the direct path of an SUV driven by a 53-year-old Bradenton man.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County Beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH- Sarasota is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches around the county. Beach water samples taken Monday had elevated levels of red time. DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy