49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
NFL Rumors: Bears Stay Busy By Trading For Steelers Wideout

The Chicago Bears continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite Chicago currently sitting in third in the NFC North and 14th in the 16-team conference, the Bears reportedly will trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago will send a second-round pick to the Steelers for the third-year wideout, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.
NFL Rumors: Saints Denied Patriots Rival’s Alvin Kamara Offer

The Buffalo Bills clearly are interested in adding to the Josh Allen-led offense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, making calls in hopes of landing a star rather than another depth piece. The Bills called the New Orleans Saints about veteran running back Alvin Kamara, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported...
N’Keal Harry Touchdown Sparks Avalanche Of Patriots Tweets

As the Patriots were going through it in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, an old Foxboro friend made a positive impact on his new team. N’Keal Harry scored the first touchdown of his Bears tenure in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. Harry’s 17-yard connection with Justin Fields cut Dallas’ lead to 28-14 at AT&T Stadium. The touchdown snag also came less than a week after Harry’s Bears stunned the Patriots with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
NFL Insider Provides Latest On Patriots’ Trade Deadline Talks

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday confirmed what New England Patriots fans have been hearing in recent days leading up to the league’s trade deadline. Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor each continue to be involved in trade rumors with a very real chance one or both get traded before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to Rapoport.
Detroit Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant

Boasting a 1-6 record and the league’s worst defensive unit, the Detroit Lions are shaking things up. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant arrived in Detroit shortly after the hiring of head coach...
Zach Wilson Calls Out Refs Over Controversial Patriots-Jets Penalty

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Zach Wilson ultimately cost his team a chance at beating the Patriots on Sunday, but a questionable penalty certainly didn’t help. Near the end of the first half at MetLife Stadium, New England quarterback Mac Jones threw what would’ve been an 84-yard pick-six to New York cornerback Michael Carter. However, officials called a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end John Franklin-Myers, thus negating the interception and giving the ball back to the Patriots.
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Future Job News

It remains to be seen when Tom Brady will actually retire from playing football. Brady, 45, chose to come out of retirement and play another season for the Bucs this year. Many assumed this would be his final year on the field, but perhaps following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, he'll be even more committed to football.
