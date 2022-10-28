Read full article on original website
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
How Patriots President Felt About Bill Belichick’s Handling Of QB Situation
Bill Belichick’s decision to play both New England quarterbacks in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears was unconventional, to say the least. And it didn’t work out, with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both struggling as the Patriots were blown out at home. Patriots president Jonathan...
NFL Rumors: Bears Stay Busy By Trading For Steelers Wideout
The Chicago Bears continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite Chicago currently sitting in third in the NFC North and 14th in the 16-team conference, the Bears reportedly will trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago will send a second-round pick to the Steelers for the third-year wideout, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
Tom Brady Just Addressed His Plans for the Future Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors
It looks like Tom Brady won't be making a major life change to win back Gisele Bündchen. Earlier this month, it was reported that Bündchen hired a divorce lawyer after months of living apart from the quarterback. At the time, a source told People that Brady was "trying to figure out what to do."
Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis
Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.
NFL Rumors: Saints Denied Patriots Rival’s Alvin Kamara Offer
The Buffalo Bills clearly are interested in adding to the Josh Allen-led offense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, making calls in hopes of landing a star rather than another depth piece. The Bills called the New Orleans Saints about veteran running back Alvin Kamara, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported...
N’Keal Harry Touchdown Sparks Avalanche Of Patriots Tweets
As the Patriots were going through it in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, an old Foxboro friend made a positive impact on his new team. N’Keal Harry scored the first touchdown of his Bears tenure in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. Harry’s 17-yard connection with Justin Fields cut Dallas’ lead to 28-14 at AT&T Stadium. The touchdown snag also came less than a week after Harry’s Bears stunned the Patriots with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
NFL Insider Provides Latest On Patriots’ Trade Deadline Talks
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday confirmed what New England Patriots fans have been hearing in recent days leading up to the league’s trade deadline. Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor each continue to be involved in trade rumors with a very real chance one or both get traded before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to Rapoport.
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Robert Saleh Took Issue With Game-Altering Penalty During Patriots-Jets
Jets head coach Robert Saleh showcased his frustrations on the sideline after the Patriots benefitted from a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first half, and doubled down after New England’s 22-17 victory. Jets defensive end John Franklin Myers was penalized for his hit on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones...
Detroit Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant
Boasting a 1-6 record and the league’s worst defensive unit, the Detroit Lions are shaking things up. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant arrived in Detroit shortly after the hiring of head coach...
Former Patriot Brandin Cooks Goes Cryptic After NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline has passed, and Brandin Cooks remains apart of the Houston Texans. The former New England Patriots wide receiver had been floated in trade rumors and could have been beneficial in helping out a contender or a struggling team like the Green Bay Packers. But it appears...
Zach Wilson Calls Out Refs Over Controversial Patriots-Jets Penalty
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Zach Wilson ultimately cost his team a chance at beating the Patriots on Sunday, but a questionable penalty certainly didn’t help. Near the end of the first half at MetLife Stadium, New England quarterback Mac Jones threw what would’ve been an 84-yard pick-six to New York cornerback Michael Carter. However, officials called a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end John Franklin-Myers, thus negating the interception and giving the ball back to the Patriots.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: 49ers make 'intriguing match' for wide receiver, Adam Schefter says
Odell Beckham Jr. won his long-awaited Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, but the wideout was attached to the 49ers prior to signing with Los Angeles. That's a trend that has seemingly continued. ESPN's Adam Schefter took some time to offer informed speculation on Beckham to the...
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Future Job News
It remains to be seen when Tom Brady will actually retire from playing football. Brady, 45, chose to come out of retirement and play another season for the Bucs this year. Many assumed this would be his final year on the field, but perhaps following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, he'll be even more committed to football.
