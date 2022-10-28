Pep Guardiola thinks Manchester United are ‘coming back’ under Erik ten Hag

Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester United are on their way back under Erik ten Hag and part of a chasing pack of clubs that are hunting down his Premier League champions.

The Manchester City manager is happy with how his side's title defence has started as the mid-season break for the World Cup approaches, sitting in second place two points adrift of top-of-the-table Arsenal.

Guardiola is aiming to win three successive Premier League titles for the first time, having previously gone back-to-back between 2018 and 2019, but he believes the standard of quality in the top flight is only rising.

The Catalan highlighted Ten Hag's early work at Old Trafford for praise and also believes that Newcastle United are now a force to be reckoned with a year on from the Saudi Arabia-led takeover which has transformed the club's fortunes.

"In the first ten games you don’t win the Premier League, but you can be behind," Guardiola said, reflecting on his side's start to the campaign. "Look now Newcastle, another part already there. I saw against Spurs, was magnificent both sides. I saw the physicality that we faced in the third game of the season.

"Imagine this team with one game a week, no Europe, this team can be a contender to be there. The manager Eddie, their new players, they way they played. Brave, go to Spurs, the central defenders were man to man vs [Harry] Kane, Son [Heung-min], no problem. A good quality in many things.

"I have the feeling United are coming back, finally United is coming back," he added. "I've seen it against Chelsea, the first half. I said I like what I see of United right now. There will be a lot of teams like United fighting for there. That's why you have to fight to qualify for the Champions League and fight for the title.

Guardiola is pleased with City's form, having only suffered defeat away to rivals Liverpool, and believes his players have the focus that he admits they lacked while attempting to win a third straight title during the 2019-20 campaign.

"I saw this season when we were in the States [during pre-season], I said I like what I see,” he added. “Many details in the team, signals, arrive in time, changing exercises how good they are, how focussed when you talk to them if they look at you or the grass. Many details are there.

"That's why I say you are a genius guys, you are still there. You could be thinking okay back to back, just focus on the Champions League. Now I've won already four Premier Leagues but have to play more. It's completely the opposite. That's why we are there."