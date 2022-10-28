Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Is Not A Fan Of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title Run
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his return back a couple of years ago. The leader of The Bloodline continues to dominate on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he makes an appearance there. Even Bret Hart has issues with Reigns’ title run.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
ringsidenews.com
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan & Natalya Are Okay After Rough Table Spot During WWE Live Event
Natalya is considered the gatekeeper of WWE women’s division by her peers. The Boat has put over many rising stars ever since she became a veteran of the business. Natalya squared off against Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight during WWE’s house show in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Liv Morgan won the match after putting Natalya through a table via a top rope jump.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Called Out For Stealing WWE Universal Title Idea
The Undisputed Universal Championship is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was created in 2016 following the WWE Draft and later unified with the World Title at SummerSlam this year. At the time of the title’s inception, then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley stated that the Universal Championship was named after the company’s devoted fans, called the WWE Universe. Former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich now has something else to say about the title.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Often Collapsed Due To Intense Pain After His Matches
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans and became a living legend. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. His sacrifices also caught up with him. The Deadman was finally inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame earlier this year....
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Finally Tells All About Getting Beat Up By Six Marines In 1995
Shawn Michaels is one of the most well-known and influential professional wrestlers of all time. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have succeeded with a fantastic career, but getting there wasn’t an easy journey for him. Drug addiction had a tremendous impact on him, and The Heartbreak Kid found himself the victim of a real-life beatdown in 1995 that was allegedly carried out by six Marines.
ringsidenews.com
Sammy Guevara Blasted For Trying To Outshine Babyfaces In AEW
Sammy Guevara has remained one of the staples of AEW television since his debut back in 2019. In fact, he competed in AEW Dynamite’s first-ever match where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. While he is a popular star, he was still blasted for trying to outshine the babyfaces in the company.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Will Be Back On Fox This Week
WWE was forced to air SmackDown on FS1 this week because of Major League Baseball World Series. There was a chance that WWE SmackDown would have to spend two weeks on FS1, but that is not the case now. Major League Baseball postponed tonight’s World Series Game in Philadelphia. This...
ringsidenews.com
Madcap Moss Has Emotional Reaction To Emma’s WWE Return
Emma had a solid run in NXT as she was part of the original female wrestlers back then, competing against the likes of Saraya and others. Her main roster run was largely forgettable for a variety of reasons. Now, Emma’s boyfriend is also very happy about her return. Emma...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
ringsidenews.com
NJPW Nixed Madison Square Garden Plans
Kazuchika Okada is hailed as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and there is a very good reason for that. The multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion has taken part in some of the best matches in recent memory, especially against the likes of Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay and more.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Was Put On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For ‘Romancing The Girls’
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans and became a living legend. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. Despite that, even he was put on trial in wrestler’s court in the past. Over the years, several superstars have...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Used His Flip-Flop To Break Up Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Fight On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle wasted no time in becoming a highlight of WWE television after he finally signed a deal following an impressive stint in the independent circuit. His in-ring skills and chill character work instantly made him beloved as well. He also did something hilarious on RAW this week. Chaos broke...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss & Asuka React to Winning The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. Bliss returned to WWE television back in May but was off WWE television again. She and Asuka also reacted to their most recent title win. Bliss and Asuka were...
Comments / 0