NBCMontana
Big Dipper to close Higgins Ave. location this winter
MISSOULA, Mont. — For the first time in its 30-year history, Big Dipper Ice Cream is temporarily closing its iconic storefront on Higgins Avenue in Missoula for the winter. We reached out to Bryan Hickey, Big Dipper's president, for a statement following the surprising announcement. He tells us their...
NBCMontana
Northbound Higgins Ave. traffic rerouted for Beartracks Bridge repairs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are rerouting traffic on Higgins Avenue in Missoula to accommodate repairs on the Beartracks Bridge. According to a Facebook post, repairs to the west side of of the bridge will take four or more weeks to complete. Southbound traffic will continue over the bridge via...
NBCMontana
Montanans prepare for upcoming travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Before you know it, it’ll be Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you haven’t started or thought about booking a flight to travel, now is the time. According to the Transportation Security Administration, travel numbers have climbed since the start of the...
NBCMontana
Bozeman leaf cleanup begins
Bozeman, Mont — Around Bozeman this November, you can expect to see tractors scooping up leaves and plows pushing piles into the streets for pickup. It's a job that requires all hands on deck. “Our leaf cleanup program is pretty in depth. It takes a wide range of different...
NBCMontana
Staffing shortage forces Livingston shelter to delay opening
MISSOULA, Mont. — Cold weather and snow are on the way, but homeless residents in Livingston could struggle to find shelter. That's because the local warming shelter isn't opening on time this season due to a staffing shortage. Officials set the original opening date for Tuesday. Now it's looking...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. falls behind on absentee ballot returns
KALISPELL, MONT. — New numbers from Gallatin County show the county is behind on absentee ballot returns, although they make up the second biggest county in the state. According to Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, the county is just under 33% of ballots returned so far, compared to Missoula County at 43.8%, Yellowstone County at 45% and Flathead County at 39.2%.
NBCMontana
Pioneer Baseball League announces 2023 schedule
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Tuesday, the Pioneer Baseball League announced a 96-game schedule for each of its 10 teams in Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. The season will begin on May 23, 2023. For a look at the 2023 schedules, click here. The following is a press release sent...
NBCMontana
Missoula's emergency winter shelter opens for season
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's emergency winter shelter is now open for the season. The Johnson Street shelter is open to help people experiencing homelessness during the harsh winter months. Roughly 150 people can stay at the shelter each night. It's expected to stay open through March. The shelter is...
NBCMontana
Missoula Police Department addresses rainbow fentanyl concerns
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Police Department is addressing concerns about fentanyl and trick or treating. They confirm that rainbow fentanyl is real, with the deadly drug coming in many colors, and that it has reached Montana. They also report agencies in other states have found smugglers using candy packaging to disguise the drug.
NBCMontana
UM soccer enters Big Sky Conference tournament
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After finishing the season 6-6-6 and 3-4-1 in conference play, Montana soccer turns their attention to the postseason starting on Wednesday. All matches are held on the University of Northern Colorado campus in Greeley. The tournament will feature the top six teams in the conference. Montana...
NBCMontana
Annual Griz, Cat food drive kicks off
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State University will face off in the 23rd annual Can the Griz, Can the Cats Food Drive starting Nov. 5. The goal is to see which school can donate the most food to local food banks. The drive runs until...
NBCMontana
Missoula Police Dept. launches new wellness app
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new app aims to keep Missoula first responders mentally and physically fit. Officers can download the Missoula Police Department Wellness App to access a wellness toolkit, get connected with a therapist and get help from chaplains. Family members can download the app as well. Officials...
NBCMontana
UM Western to host 'The Complete Works of Shakespeare,' 'Macbeth' and workshop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Western and Shakespeare in the Schools will present two plays and a workshop on Tuesday and Wednesday. One of the shows will be free for all to attend. Full press release:. UMW and Shakespeare in the Schools Presents Complete Works Abridged, Macbeth,...
NBCMontana
UM to celebrate 50th anniversary of Title IX
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX this week. Events wil focus on equality, access and justice. Title IX prevents sex-based descrimination in federally-funded educational settings. Full press release. MISSOULA – The University of Montana will commemorate the...
NBCMontana
Arlee School District asks voters to approve bonds
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Arlee School District is going big for this year’s election -- the district is putting forward two bonds totaling $9 million. The Arlee superintendent says the bonds would fund expanding the kindergarten through second grade building to include third through sixth grade, as the current building is unsafe, outdated and running out of space.
NBCMontana
MSU announces new geothermal energy project
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is working on a new plan to save energy and reduce utility costs. MSU is partnering with design firm Cushing Terrell to develop a way to harvest geothermal technology. Officials say now is a good time for the project, with two new buildings...
NBCMontana
Red Cross urges Montanans to donate blood this November
MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood soon to prevent a drop during the holiday season. People with all blood types are needed at this time. From Nov. 1 to 22, all donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of...
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Bigfork homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Bigfork. Officials were called to a home for a welfare check on Friday and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman dead inside. Sheriff Brian Heino said investigators interviewed a person of interest. No charges...
NBCMontana
MSU volleyball to take on Portland St., Sac St.
BOZEMAN, Mont. — At the beginning of the season, Montana State volleyball head coach Daniel Jones told the media, “This is the best team I’ve had at Montana State.”. Since then, injuries and Jones announcing his need to step away from the program temporarily have made things difficult for the team.
NBCMontana
MSU Indigenous student group places 2nd in national competition
MISSOULA, Mont. — An American Indigenous Business Leaders student group at Montana State University placed second in a national business plan competition this summer. The student group was nationally recognized for a business plan created in collaboration with the MSU American Indian Council. Chapters submitted a complete written plan...
