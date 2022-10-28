KALISPELL, MONT. — New numbers from Gallatin County show the county is behind on absentee ballot returns, although they make up the second biggest county in the state. According to Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, the county is just under 33% of ballots returned so far, compared to Missoula County at 43.8%, Yellowstone County at 45% and Flathead County at 39.2%.

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO