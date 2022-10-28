Read full article on original website
WTAP
County Commission: 10/31/2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at county commission the three commissioners along with County Clerk Mark Rhodes verified voting machines. Rhodes zeroed all machines that will be used in Wood County for the upcoming November 8 general election. Zeroing all machines ensures that no extra votes are logged into the...
WTAP
West Virginia University Medicine hosts stroke awareness event at Belpre Senior Citizens Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine traveled to the Belpre Senior Citizens Center to host a stroke awareness event. The percentages of strokes are increased when the subject turns 65 years old. Those who work at WVU Medicine says it was important to get into the senior citizens center to...
WTAP
Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WTAP
Obituary: Zinn, Mary
Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV, to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn, and they resided in Lubeck, WV, for forty-plus years.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
WTAP
Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
WTAP
Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
WTAP
Parkersburg South celebrates Halloween with annual assembly
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South held their annual Halloween assembly to bring in the spooky holiday. The students and staffed dressed up as characters such as Captain America, Garfield, Mario and many other fun costumes. The students and staff also played games at the assembly that made it fun...
WTAP
Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, two one-million-dollar winning tickets were sold in Ohio in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The first winner Latisha Efaw of Newport, claimed the $1-million ticket from Par-Mar #82, located at 38175 St Route 7 in Newport. Another...
WTAP
Obituary: Caltrider, Regina A. “Jeanie”
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
WTAP
Obituary: Singleton-Hickman, Jessie Jean
Jessie Jean Singleton-Hickman, 92, of Orma, West Virginia, passed on October 30, 2022. She was born on January 15, 1930, in Gem, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle Singleton-Wilson and Thomas Cecil Singleton; her husband, George “Buck” Hickman, Jr.; and sons Randall Hickman and John “Henry” Hickman. She was the loving mother of Karen Locklear, Alexandria, Virginia; Thomas Hickman (Jean), Orma, West Virginia; George Hickman (Karen), Orma, West Virginia; Sandra McCune (Joe), Arnoldsburg, West Virginia; Rose Robinson (Eric), Oak Hill, Virginia; Steven Hickman (Michele), Nokesville, Virginia; and Myra Jean Garrett, Big Springs, West Virginia. She had 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren.
WTAP
Obituary: Fought, Donald Keith
Donald Keith Fought, 70, of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away on October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1952, in Wirt County, a son of the late Donald A. and Jean Gainer Fought. Mr. Fought was a retired Truck Driver for O’Ames and previously worked for...
WTAP
Obituary: Kelly, Mark Alan
Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday following a day of fishing with many of his closest friends. He was a beloved father, husband, brother, friend, and coach to many. Mark was born on Wednesday, Jan. 13th, 1954, in Marietta, to Robert and Mary Kelly. He worked for Zide’s...
WTAP
Obituary: Stirling, Norma Bell
Norma Bell Stirling, 75, of Grantsville, WV, passed away from illness on October 26, 2022, at Glenville Center. She was born December 18, 1946, in Calhoun County, where she was raised by her grandmother Lola Holbert. She later moved to Northeastern Ohio, where she met and married Robert J. Stirling Sr. After retirement, the couple and family returned to Calhoun County.
WTAP
Obituary: Williams, Sondra Lee
Sondra Lee Williams, 76, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 31, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Paul George and Virginia Opal Rollins Williams. She had been a Medical Transcriber for the St. Joseph Hospital and Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She loved dogs, doing ceramics, reading, shopping, and watching westerns.
WTAP
Obituary: Chambers, Sr., David Lester
David Lester Chambers, Sr., 75, of Elizabeth, WV, left his earthly body to be with The Lord on October 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His last hours will be forever remembered by being surrounded by his loving family in the house that he built and loved so much. He was born on May 26, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Brooks David and Mary Daisy Chambers. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother, who he missed dearly, Clarance E. Chambers.
WTAP
Late local legend, Tom Eschbacher, has been honored in Marching Band Director’s Hall of Fame
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg South Principal and band director, Tom Eschbacher, has been inducted into the Marching band director Hall of Fame. Eschbacher passed away eight years ago so his wife, Amy Eschbacher, accepted the award in his honor. She explained the Hall of Fame event in three words.
