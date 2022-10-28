ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTAP

County Commission: 10/31/2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at county commission the three commissioners along with County Clerk Mark Rhodes verified voting machines. Rhodes zeroed all machines that will be used in Wood County for the upcoming November 8 general election. Zeroing all machines ensures that no extra votes are logged into the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Zinn, Mary

Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV, to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn, and they resided in Lubeck, WV, for forty-plus years.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
WTAP

Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg South celebrates Halloween with annual assembly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South held their annual Halloween assembly to bring in the spooky holiday. The students and staffed dressed up as characters such as Captain America, Garfield, Mario and many other fun costumes. The students and staff also played games at the assembly that made it fun...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, two one-million-dollar winning tickets were sold in Ohio in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The first winner Latisha Efaw of Newport, claimed the $1-million ticket from Par-Mar #82, located at 38175 St Route 7 in Newport. Another...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Caltrider, Regina A. “Jeanie”

Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Singleton-Hickman, Jessie Jean

Jessie Jean Singleton-Hickman, 92, of Orma, West Virginia, passed on October 30, 2022. She was born on January 15, 1930, in Gem, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle Singleton-Wilson and Thomas Cecil Singleton; her husband, George “Buck” Hickman, Jr.; and sons Randall Hickman and John “Henry” Hickman. She was the loving mother of Karen Locklear, Alexandria, Virginia; Thomas Hickman (Jean), Orma, West Virginia; George Hickman (Karen), Orma, West Virginia; Sandra McCune (Joe), Arnoldsburg, West Virginia; Rose Robinson (Eric), Oak Hill, Virginia; Steven Hickman (Michele), Nokesville, Virginia; and Myra Jean Garrett, Big Springs, West Virginia. She had 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren.
ORMA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fought, Donald Keith

Donald Keith Fought, 70, of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away on October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1952, in Wirt County, a son of the late Donald A. and Jean Gainer Fought. Mr. Fought was a retired Truck Driver for O’Ames and previously worked for...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kelly, Mark Alan

Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday following a day of fishing with many of his closest friends. He was a beloved father, husband, brother, friend, and coach to many. Mark was born on Wednesday, Jan. 13th, 1954, in Marietta, to Robert and Mary Kelly. He worked for Zide’s...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Stirling, Norma Bell

Norma Bell Stirling, 75, of Grantsville, WV, passed away from illness on October 26, 2022, at Glenville Center. She was born December 18, 1946, in Calhoun County, where she was raised by her grandmother Lola Holbert. She later moved to Northeastern Ohio, where she met and married Robert J. Stirling Sr. After retirement, the couple and family returned to Calhoun County.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Williams, Sondra Lee

Sondra Lee Williams, 76, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 31, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Paul George and Virginia Opal Rollins Williams. She had been a Medical Transcriber for the St. Joseph Hospital and Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She loved dogs, doing ceramics, reading, shopping, and watching westerns.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Chambers, Sr., David Lester

David Lester Chambers, Sr., 75, of Elizabeth, WV, left his earthly body to be with The Lord on October 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His last hours will be forever remembered by being surrounded by his loving family in the house that he built and loved so much. He was born on May 26, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Brooks David and Mary Daisy Chambers. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother, who he missed dearly, Clarance E. Chambers.
ELIZABETH, WV

