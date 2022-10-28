ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALB 10

VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
VALDOSTA, GA
veronews.com

Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter

VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

3 women steal nearly $3,000 in merchandise from Sebastian Walmart

Three women walked out of Walmart with three shopping carts of merchandise without paying in Sebastian, Florida. The police said their vehicle was “filled to the roof” with miscellaneous items in their original store packaging. The three suspects were identified as Cherrie Denice Robinson, 51, of Florida City;...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Statute Honoring Fallen Fort Pierce Police Officers Unveiled

Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department unveiled a statue of the late Sgt. Danny Parrish during a ceremony honoring Fort Pierce Police. fallen officers last week. The statue has been dubbed 'The Hero'. It stands in front of the entrance to the Fort Pierce...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies arrest man for Belle Glade murder

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach County deputies arrested a man for murder Tuesday. Palm Beach County deputies responded to a call around 4:51 a.m. on Oct. 23 on SW 6th Street in Belle Glade. In The Headlines: Vero Beach...
BELLE GLADE, FL
niceville.com

Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
SPRING HILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut

State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

