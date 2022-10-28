Read full article on original website
cw34.com
IRC Sheriff unveils new PTSD awareness truck with resources available for deputies
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is working to improve mental health in the law enforcement community. Sheriff Eric Flowers, along with a group of local partners, unveiled a new squad vehicle Tuesday afternoon marked with a list of resources available for deputies dealing with stress associated with the job.
cw34.com
West Palm Beach Trauma Therapist using new injectable to reverse overdoses, save lives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The annual Florida Department of Health reports show a decline in the number of opioids prescribed between 2020 - 2021. However, State Attorney General Ashley Moody announced enough fentanyl, a deadline opioid, has been seized to kill nearly all of Florida. The opioid...
Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say
A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to Port St. Lucie police.
WPBF News 25
'Don't be a clown': Port St. Lucie police to spend Halloween patrolling city's busiest intersections
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are spending this Halloween patrolling the city's busiest intersections. They had a special guest with them Monday morning to get the point across. The police department had a spooky clown with a sign telling everyone, "Don't be a clown, stop on red."
cw34.com
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
WALB 10
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
veronews.com
Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter
VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
Florida Department of Corrections updates probation form after state voter fraud crackdown
The Florida Department of Corrections has updated its probation form to include a section that places the burden on convicted offenders to determine their voter eligibility.
cw34.com
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
cw34.com
On the ballot: An additional property tax to build affordable housing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A proposal to create a $200 million bond through an additional property tax for homeowners will be found on Palm Beach County ballots, next week. County Question 1 states:. To increase workforce and affordable housing through the acquiring, constructing, equipping of residential units,...
sebastiandaily.com
3 women steal nearly $3,000 in merchandise from Sebastian Walmart
Three women walked out of Walmart with three shopping carts of merchandise without paying in Sebastian, Florida. The police said their vehicle was “filled to the roof” with miscellaneous items in their original store packaging. The three suspects were identified as Cherrie Denice Robinson, 51, of Florida City;...
wqcs.org
Statute Honoring Fallen Fort Pierce Police Officers Unveiled
Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department unveiled a statue of the late Sgt. Danny Parrish during a ceremony honoring Fort Pierce Police. fallen officers last week. The statue has been dubbed 'The Hero'. It stands in front of the entrance to the Fort Pierce...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies arrest man for Belle Glade murder
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach County deputies arrested a man for murder Tuesday. Palm Beach County deputies responded to a call around 4:51 a.m. on Oct. 23 on SW 6th Street in Belle Glade. In The Headlines: Vero Beach...
niceville.com
Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
cw34.com
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
WPBF News 25
'I do feel safer': Wellington teacher describes new security systems to keep schools safe
WELLINGTON, Fla. — English teacher Melissa Long likes the news security enhancements implemented by officials with the Palm Beach County School District implemented after theParkland School massacre. The Wellington High School teacher has been with the district for more than 20 years. "Yes, I do feel safer," Long said....
‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut
State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
