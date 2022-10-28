Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
Harper's Bazaar
In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds
It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
WSYX ABC6
Supporters of Issue 10 push for voter help for Franklin County seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Seniors in Franklin County are worried vital services could be cut soon, including meal service and trips to their doctors. The concerns center around an issue on the ballot for next week's midterm election. Like many seniors across Franklin County, Gayle Wanamaker is on a...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
WSYX ABC6
Disability rights advocates call on Ohio lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman with disabilities wants state lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies as they hold a hearing about Ohio's protection and advocacy system on Tuesday. "I'm an artist, and I paint about disability rights issues, and I use art to communicate with the world," Alicia...
Juvenile assaults officer, temporarily frees 4 others in Circleville youth prison
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A juvenile being held at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility assaulted a corrections officer and took her keys, freeing four other juveniles over the weekend. The Ohio Department of Youth Services said the incident happened Saturday around 6:10 p.m. A DYS spokesperson said the five juveniles...
myfox28columbus.com
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
WSYX ABC6
Gun fired at officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's used in homicide 2 days earlier
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a gun fired at two officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in April 2021 was used in a homicide two days earlier. On April 12, 2021, Westerville police arrested Miles Jackson on outstanding warrants and took him to Mount Carmel St. Ann's for medical treatment.
WSYX ABC6
Founder of Hilliard nonprofit recognized as one of 10 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patches of Light founder Mindy Atwood has been selected as a 2022 L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth for her exceptional service to families dealing with a child facing catastrophic health issues and financial hardship. The L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth recognizes the charitable...
WSYX ABC6
Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
Former Ohio deputies face federal charges over use of excessive force
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies in southern Ohio are facing federal charges, with one accused of using pepper spray and beating a restrained suspect. Jeremy Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, of Chillicothe, both former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, are charged with crimes related to Mooney’s use of force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. A federal grand jury indicted both men last week.
whbc.com
Indian River Juveniles Involved in Similar incident in Circleville over the Weekend
Columbus TV Station WBNS is reporting that three juveniles who were involved in the riot at the Indian River Correctional Facility in Massillon were also involved in an incident at the state’s Circleville facility this past weekend. Apparently the youth were moved from Massillon to Circleville. The TV station’s...
WSYX ABC6
Police looking for suspected classroom crooks who burglarized charter school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a trio of suspected thieves who broke into a north Columbus charter school last month to steal learning tools and cash. Police said the Columbus Bilingual Academy on Morse Road was broken into twice within two weeks.
WSYX ABC6
Transportation issues top of mind during Columbus City School board meeting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Transportation was a big topic at Tuesday's Columbus City Schools Board of Education meeting. Board member Dr. Tina Pierce got frank with her colleagues during the meeting. "Dr. Dixon, Dr. James, you said your job is to make the transportation happen and I know that...
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
Victim in Ohio homicide investigation identified
UPDATE (9:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31): Portsmouth Police have released the name of the victim of a homicide investigation from Saturday. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Chad Sissel, of Portsmouth. This is still an active investigation. PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. […]
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Woman Medically Flown After Dog Attack
On October 29, 2022 The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a canine attack on Shea Road. near Lake Hope. Upon arrival the Deputy was advised that the 64 year old victim was transported by a passerby to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. It was found that the victim...
cwcolumbus.com
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in stabbing of married couple at assisted living center appears in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Powell faced a judge Tuesday morning. Gebru Berihun, 66, appeared in court with his attorney and an interpreter. A Delaware County Detective identified the victims as Alan and Margo Wittenberg. He...
Comments / 0