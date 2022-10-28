ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds

It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
Former Ohio deputies face federal charges over use of excessive force

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies in southern Ohio are facing federal charges, with one accused of using pepper spray and beating a restrained suspect. Jeremy Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, of Chillicothe, both former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, are charged with crimes related to Mooney’s use of force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. A federal grand jury indicted both men last week.
Victim in Ohio homicide investigation identified

UPDATE (9:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31): Portsmouth Police have released the name of the victim of a homicide investigation from Saturday. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Chad Sissel, of Portsmouth. This is still an active investigation. PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. […]
Vinton County – Woman Medically Flown After Dog Attack

On October 29, 2022 The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a canine attack on Shea Road. near Lake Hope. Upon arrival the Deputy was advised that the 64 year old victim was transported by a passerby to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. It was found that the victim...
