3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors
As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jaguars Trade for Suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
The Jaguars are reportedly acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported the Falcons and Jaguars are involved in a “complex draft compensation” that could include a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-rounder. Ridley is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys release DT Trysten Hill after no deal at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Trysten Hill on Tuesday after being unable to find a trade partner before the deadline. Hill was a healthy scratch in Sunday's 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears, then a victim of a numbers game on the defensive line for a team that soon will need a spot on the active roster for end Tarell Basham.
John McVay, legendary 49ers executive and Hall of Fame inductee, dead at 91: 'A class act'
Former San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants head coach John McVay died at 91 years old on Tuesday. He was critical in five Super Bowl titles that the Niners accomplished during his reign.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Falcons Trade For Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton
The Atlanta Falcons are beating the buzzer to complete the final deal before the NFL trade deadline. According to NFL Network, the Falcons acquired Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton for a conditional seventh-round selection. In a corresponding move, the Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills. The deal...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Bucs’ Divisional Rival Star Traded to Jacksonville Jaguars
With the trade deadline looming large on Tuesday at 4 pm ET, many of the teams in the NFC South division remained steadfast and quiet, making no moves up to that point until the Atlanta Falcons traded away a once-thought-of cornerstone piece in WR Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Defense Approached Giants With ‘Same Mindset’ of Win Over Cardinals
At this point in the season, it feels safe for the Seattle Seahawks to officially shed the "fluke" label and move firmly into playoff contender status. With a 5-3 record, the sky's the limit for Seattle. Of course, not many people saw this amount of success coming for them, but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL power rankings, Week 9
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9:. Super Bowl...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 27-13 Win vs. Giants
Staying red hot and maintaining their stranglehold on first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks outlasted a pesky Giants squad behind a sensational defensive effort to secure a huge 27-13 win at Lumen Field on Sunday. Sending New York to just its second loss of the season, several players...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 8 NFL Betting Analysis & Takeaways: Bills-Eagles Super Bowl Talk Begins
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 7-0 after hammering their cross-state rival Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Eagles scored an easy NFL betting victory, crushing the 11.5-point spread in a 35-13 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jets, Dolphins Could Deal 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb
On the eve of the league's trade deadline, there remains a burning question encircling the 3-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a season-saving victory over the Jaguars. There were reports in the lead-up to the London game that "a lot of teams” are pursuing Chubb, a former Pro Bowler at his prime. One NFL general manager even admitted (albeit anonymously) to offering a "competitive" package for his services.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
College Football Playoff Rankings Don’t Matter To Ohio State, Ryan Day Right Now
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be revealed this evening, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day won’t be among those tuned into ESPN at 7 p.m. “I will be at practice, and if I’m not at practice, (I’ll be) watching the film, getting ready for Northwestern,” Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stefon Diggs ‘Finishes’ Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
