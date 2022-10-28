ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?

FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors

As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Jaguars Trade for Suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Jaguars are reportedly acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported the Falcons and Jaguars are involved in a “complex draft compensation” that could include a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-rounder. Ridley is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys release DT Trysten Hill after no deal at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Trysten Hill on Tuesday after being unable to find a trade partner before the deadline. Hill was a healthy scratch in Sunday's 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears, then a victim of a numbers game on the defensive line for a team that soon will need a spot on the active roster for end Tarell Basham.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

BREAKING: Falcons Trade For Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton

The Atlanta Falcons are beating the buzzer to complete the final deal before the NFL trade deadline. According to NFL Network, the Falcons acquired Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton for a conditional seventh-round selection. In a corresponding move, the Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills. The deal...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Bucs’ Divisional Rival Star Traded to Jacksonville Jaguars

With the trade deadline looming large on Tuesday at 4 pm ET, many of the teams in the NFC South division remained steadfast and quiet, making no moves up to that point until the Atlanta Falcons traded away a once-thought-of cornerstone piece in WR Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91

Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL power rankings, Week 9

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9:. Super Bowl...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 27-13 Win vs. Giants

Staying red hot and maintaining their stranglehold on first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks outlasted a pesky Giants squad behind a sensational defensive effort to secure a huge 27-13 win at Lumen Field on Sunday. Sending New York to just its second loss of the season, several players...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 8 NFL Betting Analysis & Takeaways: Bills-Eagles Super Bowl Talk Begins

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 7-0 after hammering their cross-state rival Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Eagles scored an easy NFL betting victory, crushing the 11.5-point spread in a 35-13 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
ARIZONA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Jets, Dolphins Could Deal 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb

On the eve of the league's trade deadline, there remains a burning question encircling the 3-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a season-saving victory over the Jaguars. There were reports in the lead-up to the London game that "a lot of teams” are pursuing Chubb, a former Pro Bowler at his prime. One NFL general manager even admitted (albeit anonymously) to offering a "competitive" package for his services.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

College Football Playoff Rankings Don’t Matter To Ohio State, Ryan Day Right Now

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be revealed this evening, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day won’t be among those tuned into ESPN at 7 p.m. “I will be at practice, and if I’m not at practice, (I’ll be) watching the film, getting ready for Northwestern,” Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Stefon Diggs ‘Finishes’ Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers

The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy